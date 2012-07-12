* Sales of so-called FIDCs down 70 pct in first half

* Reflects growing uncertainty over ABS market rules

* Securities regulator CVM may fine-tune legislation

By Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, July 12 Sales of asset-backed securities in Brazil fell 70 percent in the first half, an industry group said on Thursday, as fraud allegations at Banco Cruzeiro do Sul undermined confidence in a market marred by regulatory uncertainty and eroding asset quality.

Companies and banks raised 2 billion reais ($980 million) through offerings of shares in asset-backed receivables funds between January and June, down from 6.6 billion reais a year earlier, Anbima, the industry group representing the local securities industry, said. The funds are known in Brazil for their FIDCs acronym.

Outflows from the market surpassed inflows by 2.85 billion reais in the year through June, Anbima said, compared with net inflows of about 1 billion reais in the year-earlier period. The net outflow in the January-through-June period was the first since at least 2006, data from the São Paulo-based association showed.

The results suggest that investors in the local asset-backed securities market are unlikely to return until securities watchdog CVM fine-tunes market regulation and allegations that Cruzeiro do Sul used its portfolio of FIDCs to inflate assets are fully investigated. FIDCs have lost their appeal despite record-low borrowing costs that would otherwise have made fixed-income instruments more attractive for investors.

The central bank seized control of mid-sized lender Cruzeiro do Sul from the Indio da Costa family last month. The central bank transferred it to the privately-owned deposit guarantee fund FGC. It was the third time that regulators intervened in a so-called mid-cap bank since 2010 after detecting accounting irregularities.[ID:nL1E8H4KAR]

Robert Van Dijk, a senior vice president at Anbima, tried to downplay the tumble in FIDCs sales, saying that the "decline obeyed to specific reasons," without elaborating. He added that investors are waiting for regulatory changes before jumping in.

The government allowed banks and companies to structure FIDCs in 2001, in a way to allow borrowers to use some of their liquid assets as a guarantee to raise money from investors.

($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)

(Additional reporting and writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in São Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)

