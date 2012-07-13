By Randall Palmer

OTTAWA, July 13 The Canadian financial regulatory body IIROC is reviewing the way the Canadian equivalent of the Libor benchmark lending rate is set in light of revelations of a global rigging scheme in setting Libor, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The subject of the review is CDOR, the Canadian Dealer Offered Rate. CDOR is determined daily by a survey of bid-side rates provided by the main market makers, including the major Canadian banks. The survey is posted by Reuters. CDOR

IIROC, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, is a self-regulatory entity that oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

"While we are not aware of concerns at this time with the setting of CDOR, recent experiences with LIBOR point to a need for increased scrutiny of such survey-based reference rates and IIROC is conducting a review of current practices among CDOR survey participants," said Lucy Becker, IIROC vice president for public affairs.

