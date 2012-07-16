Sterling holds up against nervous euro, eyes on CPI and retail data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 - --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes global automakers and truckmakers won't find recovery smooth sailing in 2012, according to a report published today on RatingsDirect, titled "Global Automakers And Truckmakers On A Bumpy Path, With Credit Quality Varying By Region." The outlook for passenger vehicle sales reflects an economic outlook that varies by region and so the outlook for credit quality also varies.
Many global automakers and suppliers entered 2012 with generally healthy profits and cash balances. Some have credit measures that provide flexibility in the ratings that we consider appropriate, given an uncertain economic outlook. We continue to view credit quality in the global auto and truck sector as stable, despite the slow recovery in the U.S., a recession in Europe, and slower growth in Asia and South America. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
LONDON, Feb 13 The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen with another round of solid gains on Monday as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade which dominated the aftermath of Donald Trump's election in November but has stalled this year.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.