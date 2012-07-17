* Shares spike on Mayer's appointment

* Move comes on eve of Yahoo results

(Adds share price, source's comments on appointment)

By Alexei Oreskovic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Marissa Mayer will become Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) new chief executive, a surprise pick for its third CEO in a year.

Mayer's hiring, edging out front-runner and acting CEO Ross Levinsohn, helped push its shares up 2 percent to $15.97 in after-hours trading.

Yahoo said Mayer would assume her role on Tuesday, when the company is scheduled to report its quarterly financial results.

Mayer, one of Google's earliest employees, was the Internet search company's first female engineer and has led various businesses at Google including the design of its flagship search engine and its location and local services business.

Yahoo had been widely expected to go with Levinsohn, who in his few months at the helm tried to push a strategy of forging media partnerships to beef up the company's online content.

A source close to the situation said that Mayer, who is recognized in Silicon Valley as more focused on technology than content, will try to get Levinsohn to stay with the company.

Mayer's appointment caps a tumultuous year at Yahoo. In May Scott Thompson resigned as CEO after less than 6 months on the job after a controversy over his academic credentials.

Thompson had replaced controversial Carol Bartz, who was fired in September after failing to revitalize Yahoo.

(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic, additional reporting by Peter Lauria in New York)

((Alexei.Oreskovic@thomsonreuters.com)(415 677 2511)(Follow Alexei on Twitter @lexnfx)) Keywords: YAHOO CEO/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.