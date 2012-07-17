* Suspends operations at Guelb Moghrein due to strike

* Shares fall 1.7 percent to C$16.68 on TSX

July 17 First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) has suspended operations at its Guelb Moghrein copper mine in the North African country of Mauritania due to a strike by some of its unionized workers.

The Vancouver-based company said on Tuesday it is working through a government mediation process to try to resolve the job action, which it said is illegal.

On Sunday, one person was killed in clashes between Mauritanian security forces and demonstrators outside the mine, the local mayor said. [ID:nL6E8IF3KO]

Workers at Guelb Moghrein, located about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Mauritania's capital, Noakchott, have been protesting for days over pay and conditions. It was not immediately clear how many workers were on strike.

The mine, owned by First Quantum subsidiary Mauritanian Copper Mines, produced 35,281 tonnes of copper in concentrate in 2011 and 62,938 ounces of gold.

Shares of First Quantum, which operates mines in Mauritania, Zambia and Australia, fell 1.71 percent to C$16.68 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

