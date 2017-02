WASHINGTON, July 18 U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the worsening Midwest drought will result in sharply higher crop prices, but there is no need yet to seek a reduction in corn-based ethanol production.

Vilsack urged Congress to work with the Obama Administration on ways to improve aid to farmers struggling with a crop that will be sharply reduced from the searing heat and lack of rain.

