July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to positive from negative and affirmed its 'BBB' underlying rating (SPUR) on Cook and DuPage Counties Combined School District No. 113A (Lemont-Bromberek), Ill.'s existing general obligation (GO) bonds. "The revised outlook reflects our view of the district's significantly improved cash flow and financial position due to the implementation of major expenditure reductions and a new management team," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Caroline West. "If the district's reserve levels continue to grow toward meeting the board policy, if cash flow remains stable, and if staff and residents continue to buy-in to the district's changes, we could raise the rating during the two-year outlook timeframe," Ms. West added. Located approximately 25 miles southwest of Chicago, the school district provides pre-kindergarten through eighth grade education to an estimated population of 24,974.