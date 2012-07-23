NEW YORK, July 23 Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and BC Partners Ltd have teamed up and are in advanced talks to buy United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) industrial businesses, according to three people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could be valued at more than $3.5 billion.

The private equity consortium has emerged as the leading candidate to buy the pump and compressor businesses within United Tech's Hamilton Sundstrand subsidiary, and a deal may come in the near future, the people said.

However, United Tech could still turn to other suitors, such as TPG Capital LP, which submitted final bids at the end of June and remain involved in the process, the people cautioned.

Representatives for United Tech, Carlyle, BC Partners and TPG declined to comment. The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)

