CHICAGO, July 23 The bankruptcy trustee for Peregrine Financial Group on Monday asked a Chicago judge for extra time to file a full accounting of the failed futures brokerage's finances, saying the books are too complicated to get the job done by the July 25 deadline.

Peregrine, whose CEO was arrested earlier this month after confessing to years of bilking customers out of more than $100 million, said at its July 10 bankruptcy filing that it had assets of between $500 million and $1 billion, and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million. The CEO, Russell Wasendorf Sr., faces a bail hearing this Friday.

The firm did not prepare any of the schedules documenting assets, liabilities or the firm's financial condition that are due within 15 days of a bankruptcy filing, and has no intention of doing so itself, the trustee, Ira Bodenstein, said in a filing Monday.

The trustee asked the judge to allow him to prepare the schedules himself, and said that doing so will take him another 43 days, until Sept. 6.

The first creditors' meeting in the case has been set for Sept. 10.

The firm had 24,000 customers and 250 employees, making sifting through its books and records "a challenging task," the trustee said.

The case is In re Peregrine Financial Group Inc., 12-27488, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois (Chicago).

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com)(312-408-8592)(www.twitter.com/ nnsaphir)(Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PEREGRINE BANKRUPTCY/DELAY

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.