SAO PAULO, July 24 Shares of Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA) sank on Tuesday, the day after the company said its chief financial officer would step down a day before the second quarter results are expected to come out.

Vale's preferred shares, the company's most liquid, were down 3.8 percent at 35.48 reais in afternoon trade on the BM&FBovespa exchange, whose leading index of blue chips, the Bovespa, was down 0.8 percent.

Analysts were surprised by the departure of Martins, who has been working with Vale Chief Executive Maurilo Ferreira to improve transparency and communications with the market, but they did not expect a shift in the company's direction.

"Mr. Martins was a very well respected executive... Nonetheless, we see no shift in strategic focus and expect investors to take the transition in a neutral manner," Barclays analyst Leonardo Correa said in a note to clients.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, said late Monday night that Chief Financial Officer Tito Martins, who had been with the company since 1985, would leave to pursue other business interests. Martins will be replaced by Luciano Siani, a former McKinsey & Co consultant and executive at Brazil's BNDES development bank, who joined Vale in 2008 as director of strategic planning. [ID:nL2E8IO04S]

Announcement of Martins' departure comes just a day before the company is expected to report its lowest quarterly earnings in two years on Wednesday after market close.

Profit was likely hit by a weakening Brazilian currency and a slowing Chinese economy, but rising output and sales of iron ore is expected to help mitigate some of the bad news, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday. [ID:nL2E8IL01B]

(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by M.D. Golan)

((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com)(+5511 5644 7721)(Reuters Messaging: reese.ewing.thomsonreuters@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: VALE SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.