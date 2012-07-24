* Votorantim hires Martins as head of metals, mining division

SAO PAULO, July 24 Shares of Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA) sank on news of its chief financial officer's sudden departure to join aluminum producer Votorantim, just before Vale's second quarter results are due on Wednesday.

Vale's preferred shares, the company's most liquid, were down 4 percent at 35.38 reais in late Tuesday afternoon on the BM&FBovespa exchange, whose leading index of blue chips, the Bovespa, was down 0.97 percent.

Analysts were surprised by the departure of CFO Tito Martins, who has been working with Vale Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira to improve transparency and communications with the market, but they did not expect a shift in the company's direction.

"Mr. Martins was a very well respected executive. ... Nonetheless, we see no shift in strategic focus and expect investors to take the transition in a neutral manner," Barclays analyst Leonardo Correa said in a note to clients.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, said late Monday night that Martins, who had been with the company since 1985, would leave to pursue other business interests.

On Tuesday afternoon, Brazilian industrial conglomerate Votorantim, said Martins will head its mining and metals division Votorantim Metais.

Martins will be replaced by Luciano Siani, a former McKinsey & Co consultant and executive at Brazil's BNDES development bank, who joined Vale in 2008 as director of strategic planning. [ID:nL2E8IO04S]

Vale is expected to report its lowest quarterly earnings in two years on Wednesday after the market closes.

Profit was likely hit by a weakening Brazilian currency and a slowing Chinese economy, but rising output and sales of iron ore is expected to help mitigate some of the bad news, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday. [ID:nL2E8IL01B]

