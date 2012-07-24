(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on the City of Boston, MA's (the city) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$502 million outstanding GO bonds upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Bonds are general obligations of the city backed by its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing authority. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The upgrade to 'AAA' reflects management's notable efforts to address its outstanding pension and OPEB liabilities and its consistent maintenance of solid reserve levels throughout the recent recession. Boston's history of sound operating results is a reflection of its strong financial management, prudent fiscal policies and conservative budgeting practices. SOLID ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS: The city has a broad economic base and serves as New England's center for commerce, culture, and tourism. Unemployment rates remain below average and have trended below state and national averages the last five years. RECURRING REVENUES SHOW GROWTH: Property tax revenues, the city's primary revenue source, have increased each year. Meals and hotel excise tax revenues have rebounded as the economy strengthens. STRONG PROJECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Management predicts positive operating results for fiscal 2012. The fiscal 2013 budget does not rely on use of general fund reserves. LOW DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt levels are low with above-average par amortization. Future capital and maintenance needs are high, but rely on state and federal support and are not likely to result in over burdensome debt ratios. STRONG ANNUAL FUNDING OF RETIREE COSTS: A significant additional one-time pension contribution last year has reduced future annual pension costs providing budget relief. The city makes contributions in excess of pay-go towards its unfunded OPEB liabilities. FIXED EMPLOYEE COSTS EXPECTED TO GROW: A somewhat weak pension funded ratio, with growing salary and benefit costs, will continue to drive the city's expenditure base and long-term liability position. CREDIT PROFILE CONTINUED STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Due to management's prudent budgeting practices, the city has largely avoided operating deficits and maintained its strong unreserved general fund balance. The resiliency demonstrated by Boston during the recent economic recession is a strong long term credit characteristic. The city continued its streak of operating surpluses with a $5.9 million surplus for fiscal 2011. This includes an unbudgeted $17.5 million reserve set up primarily for a judgment against the city made by its police unions for overtime pay. The city's non-property tax revenues have experienced growth in fiscal 2011. The new local option tax on restaurant meals and an increase in the existing room occupancy tax were implemented in October 2009, resulting in over $40 million in new annual revenues for the city going forward. In fiscal 2011, several large properties moved from exempt to taxable status adding nearly $15 million in annual property tax revenue. Overall expenditure growth was controlled to compensate for rising employee and education costs. The city appropriated an additional $82 million towards pension costs and used a portion of general fund reserves ($59 million) to help fund this extra-ordinary contribution. The city's unrestricted fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned as per GASB 54) was a solid $653 million (or a strong 26.5% of spending) at the end of fiscal 2011. The city's unassigned fund balance was $511 million or 21% of spending, well in excess of the city's 10% unassigned general fund balance policy. Management has indicated that fiscal 2012 results should again be positive without using the $30 million in budgeted reserves. Contributing to the positive results were higher than anticipated local revenues as a result of conservative budget estimates. Additionally, the city received supplemental state aid of $11 million mid-year which was not anticipated. On the expenditure side, overtime costs were higher than anticipated but snow removal costs were lower by $12 million. The fiscal 2013 budget reflects a revenue increase of $72 million or 3% from the fiscal 2012 budget. The two largest sources of recurring revenue growth are property taxes and excise taxes. Property taxes, the city's largest revenue source at 67% of fiscal 2012 budgeted spending, were raised 3.7%, which reflects the increase on existing properties allowed by Proposition 2 1/2 and new taxable value. Excise taxes (primarily meals and hotel taxes) are expected to increase 10% compared to the fiscal 2012 budget based on recent actual revenues being higher than budgeted. Departmental expenditures were increased 4.3% ($69 million) not including health insurance and OPEB costs. Health insurance costs decreased due to newly implemented plan designs and an increase in required employee and retiree contributions agreed upon by union leaders and the city last year. Pension costs are up by $10 million and state assessments are up $12 million, due primarily to increased charter school tuition costs passed through to the city. No fund balance has been appropriated and the annual contribution to the city OPEB trust fund ($40 million in fiscal 2013) will be funded from recurring revenues contrary to use of budgeted reserves in prior years. Although the city finds itself in a favorable financial position, future fiscal pressures remain. Management expects health insurance costs, representing 12% of the current budget, to continue to rise. The school bus transportation contract expires June 30, 2013 and a new contract is expected to cost substantially more. Additionally, a number of the city's union contracts remain unsettled and the timing and outcome of negotiations is uncertain. It is Fitch's belief that the city will continue to manage responsibly and use reserves prudently as it has in the past and should benefit from a strengthening economy. DEBT LEVELS ARE MODERATE Overall debt levels, net of self-supporting debt, remain low with debt per capita at $1,791 and debt to market value at 1.2%. The city adheres to a comprehensive debt management policy that limits net direct debt (general obligation bonds minus self-supporting debt) to 3% of TAV; debt service to no more than 7% of general fund spending; and aims to achieve amortization rates of at least 40% within five years and 70% within 10 years. Budgeted debt service in fiscal 2013 represents a manageable 5.6% of the budget. Outstanding par amortizes rapidly, at 44% in five years and 74% in 10 years. The city has a $1.8 billion five-year capital plan consisting of maintenance and upgrades to existing city infrastructure and schools as well as new facilities and major renovations for schools, libraries, parks and community centers. The plan assumes $715 million in new borrowings over the next five years and based on current debt levels the city's borrowing plans should fit comfortably within its debt policy limits. LARGE LIABILITIES BUT STRONG ANNUAL FUNDING OF RETIREE COSTS The city continues its efforts to eliminate its large unfunded pension liability and plans to reach full funding by 2025, 15 years prior to the legally required funding date of 2040. The city has historically made 100% of its annual actuarially required contributions (ARC). In 2011, the city made a one-time additional contribution of $82 million towards pension costs helping prevent an increase in the new five-year funding schedule. The annual funding schedule was expected to increase due to investment losses that occurred in 2008. The city's annual pension costs for fiscal 2012 were $126 million up from $110 million in fiscal 2011. The city's plan w