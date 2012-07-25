July 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for the U.S. public higher education sector remains mixed, according to a report released today.

The article, "U.S. Public College And University 2011 Ratios: Management Is Key To Future Fiscal Stability", says that While demand has held up for public higher education institutions due in part to competitive tuition rates, maintaining this advantage will be key given declining state aid and financial aid pressures. The article also reports the 2011 medians for the sector.

"While the ratios and trends we see within the ratios remain integral to their analysis, given the range of challenges to the sector, the strength of management will be key for institutions' short- and long-term credit prospects," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Blake Cullimore.

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)