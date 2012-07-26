WASHINGTON, July 26 (Repeats to additional subscribers)

July 26 U.S.Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct) 07/21/12 353,000 367,250 N/A N/A 07/14/12 388,000-R 376,000-R 3,287,000 2.6 07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000-R 2.6 06/30/12 376,000 386,250 3,314,000-R 2.6 06/23/12 388,000 387,250 3,318,000 2.6 06/16/12 392,000 387,500 3,302,000 2.6 06/09/12 389,000 382,750 3,310,000 2.6 06/02/12 380,000 378,500 3,299,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: July 14 from 386,000

Four-Week Average: July 14 from 375,500

Continued Claims: July 7 from 3,314,000; June 30 from 3,313,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said eight states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 14, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 26,244

North Carolina 11,948

Georgia 8,372

Alabama 4,148

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 14 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than1,000 in the week ended July 14, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York 10,794

Michigan 7,453

Kentucky 4,904

Pennsylvania 4,186

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 380,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.310 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL TO 337,059 JULY 21 WEEK FROM 455,260 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FALL TO 3,333,287 JULY 14 WEEK FROM 3,360,067 PRIOR WEEK