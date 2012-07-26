* Ex-AIG CEO says NY Fed breached duties to shareholders

* Bank's lawyer: AIG was not under NY Fed's "thumb"

* Greenberg's Starr Int'l once held 12 pct AIG stake

* D.C. judge let Greenberg's constitutional case go forward

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, July 26 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday told a federal judge it acted lawfully in bailing out American International Group Inc (AIG.N) during the 2008 financial crisis, and should not face a $25 billion lawsuit by the insurer's former chief executive, Maurice "Hank" Greenberg.

Greenberg's case, brought on behalf of his company Starr International Co, accused the New York Fed of wasting more than $60 billion of AIG and taxpayer funds in a "backdoor bailout" that let "favored" trading partners, such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), be repaid in full and freed from legal liability.

Starr, which once held a 12 percent stake in AIG, also said the bank circumvented the law by allowing the U.S. Treasury to take a nearly 80 percent stake in the New York-based insurer without a vote by existing shareholders who would be diluted.

But John Kiernan, a lawyer representing the New York Fed, told U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer at Thursday's hearing in Manhattan that AIG had not been "acting under the thumb" of the bank, including when it accepted an initial $85 billion credit line at a 14.5 percent interest rate.

"The Federal Reserve Bank categorically denies that it threw money away," and acted "in the public interest and the exigent circumstances at the time to stabilize the market," said Kiernan, a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.

Starr's case, which accuses the New York Fed of breaching duties to AIG shareholders, is separate from a federal lawsuit in Washington, D.C., which also accuses the government of engineering an unconstitutional AIG bailout.

That case raised different legal theories, and on July 2, another federal judge let most of it go forward. [ID:nL2E8I33OR]

Once the world's largest insurer by market value, AIG received a bailout on Sept. 16, 2008, as losses were skyrocketing from risky bets on mortgage debt through credit default swaps.

"A MILLENNIAL FINANCIAL CRISIS"

While Engelmayer did not indicate how he would rule, he suggested the New York Fed might have legitimately exercised unusual powers to stabilize the financial system, keep the economy out of collapse, and even require AIG to adhere to commitments it had made on its "death bed" rather than renege.

"It is the Fed in the middle of a millennial financial crisis," the judge said to David Boies, Starr's lawyer. "It has to look at the health of the financial system."

Boies, a partner at Boies, Schiller & Flexner, countered that the bank's powers are not so broad.

"Whatever is the function of the Fed" to help the economy and financial system, he said "that does not depend on the ability to take control of a private company and then provide a backdoor bailout to other companies."

In his comments, Engelmayer also said Starr might have waited too long to pursue some claims by suing in November 2011, given a three-year statute of limitations, unless it could be said that the New York Fed's later actions brought the initial September 2008 bailout into play.

Yet the judge also suggested that AIG might have had little room to maneuver, asking Kiernan whether one could say "if the Fed said 'Jump,' AIG would say 'How high?'"

Kiernan disagreed, referring to the $85 billion credit line in saying the bank did not owe fiduciary obligations to AIG shareholders "by virtue of the borrower having a need for the lender."

The bank has also said federal law does not allow second-guessing of when and on what terms it should have helped AIG.

D.C. CASE GOES FORWARD

The case in Washington, D.C. addressed Starr's claims that the AIG bailout deprived shareholders of their due process and equal protection rights through an illegal "taking" of property.

In his July 2 ruling allowing that case to continue, Judge Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said there were factual disputes to address.

These include who caused AIG's financial condition, whether the government coerced AIG and the identities of the intended beneficiaries of the bailout.

At the time of the bailout, Henry Paulson headed the U.S. Treasury Department, while his successor, Timothy Geithner, had been president of the New York Fed.

AIG's bailout eventually totaled $182.3 billion, and the government's stake in the insurer had fallen to 61 percent.

Greenberg led AIG for nearly four decades prior to his 2005 ouster. The 87-year-old attended Thursday's hearing for about two hours, leaving near the end of Boies' argument.

Shares of AIG closed Thursday up 54 cents at $30.69 on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost more than 97 percent of their value since credit conditions began to tighten in mid-2007.

The cases are Starr International Co v. Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-08422; and Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of Federal Claims, No. 11-00779.

(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Gary Crosse)

