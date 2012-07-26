* Ex-AIG CEO says NY Fed breached duties to shareholders
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 26 The Federal Reserve Bank of
New York on Thursday told a federal judge it acted lawfully in
bailing out American International Group Inc (AIG.N) during the
2008 financial crisis, and should not face a $25 billion lawsuit
by the insurer's former chief executive, Maurice "Hank"
Greenberg.
Greenberg's case, brought on behalf of his company Starr
International Co, accused the New York Fed of wasting more than
$60 billion of AIG and taxpayer funds in a "backdoor bailout"
that let "favored" trading partners, such as Goldman Sachs Group
Inc (GS.N), be repaid in full and freed from legal liability.
Starr, which once held a 12 percent stake in AIG, also said
the bank circumvented the law by allowing the U.S. Treasury to
take a nearly 80 percent stake in the New York-based insurer
without a vote by existing shareholders who would be diluted.
But John Kiernan, a lawyer representing the New York Fed,
told U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer at Thursday's hearing
in Manhattan that AIG had not been "acting under the thumb" of
the bank, including when it accepted an initial $85 billion
credit line at a 14.5 percent interest rate.
"The Federal Reserve Bank categorically denies that it threw
money away," and acted "in the public interest and the exigent
circumstances at the time to stabilize the market," said
Kiernan, a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.
Starr's case, which accuses the New York Fed of breaching
duties to AIG shareholders, is separate from a federal lawsuit
in Washington, D.C., which also accuses the government of
engineering an unconstitutional AIG bailout.
That case raised different legal theories, and on July 2,
another federal judge let most of it go forward. [ID:nL2E8I33OR]
Once the world's largest insurer by market value, AIG
received a bailout on Sept. 16, 2008, as losses were
skyrocketing from risky bets on mortgage debt through credit
default swaps.
"A MILLENNIAL FINANCIAL CRISIS"
While Engelmayer did not indicate how he would rule, he
suggested the New York Fed might have legitimately exercised
unusual powers to stabilize the financial system, keep the
economy out of collapse, and even require AIG to adhere to
commitments it had made on its "death bed" rather than renege.
"It is the Fed in the middle of a millennial financial
crisis," the judge said to David Boies, Starr's lawyer. "It has
to look at the health of the financial system."
Boies, a partner at Boies, Schiller & Flexner, countered
that the bank's powers are not so broad.
"Whatever is the function of the Fed" to help the economy
and financial system, he said "that does not depend on the
ability to take control of a private company and then provide a
backdoor bailout to other companies."
In his comments, Engelmayer also said Starr might have
waited too long to pursue some claims by suing in November 2011,
given a three-year statute of limitations, unless it could be
said that the New York Fed's later actions brought the initial
September 2008 bailout into play.
Yet the judge also suggested that AIG might have had little
room to maneuver, asking Kiernan whether one could say "if the
Fed said 'Jump,' AIG would say 'How high?'"
Kiernan disagreed, referring to the $85 billion credit line
in saying the bank did not owe fiduciary obligations to AIG
shareholders "by virtue of the borrower having a need for the
lender."
The bank has also said federal law does not allow
second-guessing of when and on what terms it should have helped
AIG.
D.C. CASE GOES FORWARD
The case in Washington, D.C. addressed Starr's claims that
the AIG bailout deprived shareholders of their due process and
equal protection rights through an illegal "taking" of property.
In his July 2 ruling allowing that case to continue, Judge
Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said there
were factual disputes to address.
These include who caused AIG's financial condition, whether
the government coerced AIG and the identities of the intended
beneficiaries of the bailout.
At the time of the bailout, Henry Paulson headed the U.S.
Treasury Department, while his successor, Timothy Geithner, had
been president of the New York Fed.
AIG's bailout eventually totaled $182.3 billion, and the
government's stake in the insurer had fallen to 61 percent.
Greenberg led AIG for nearly four decades prior to his 2005
ouster. The 87-year-old attended Thursday's hearing for about
two hours, leaving near the end of Boies' argument.
Shares of AIG closed Thursday up 54 cents at $30.69 on the
New York Stock Exchange. They have lost more than 97 percent of
their value since credit conditions began to tighten in
mid-2007.
The cases are Starr International Co v. Federal Reserve Bank
of New York, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-08422; and Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779.
