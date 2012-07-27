* Q2 adj loss 10 cts/shr vs Street view loss 18 cts/shr

By Steve James

July 27 Arch Coal Inc ACI.N posted a second-quarter loss on Friday, hurt by charges to close some mines in the face of falling prices, but it still beat Wall Street estimates and its shares rose 12 percent.

The company, which has idled five mines in the U.S. Appalachian region to reduce production, forecast an improved U.S. market for thermal coal, which is used for power generation. But it cut its sales estimate for steelmaking metallurgical coal.

The loss comes at a time when the U.S. coal industry is going through a tough period, with weak demand from utilities and steelmakers and prices slumping as some power companies have switched to cheaper natural gas.

Most coal companies have been forced to cut back production, especially in the high-cost Appalachian region and one, Patriot Coal PCXCQ.PK, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Although it produced and sold less coal in the second quarter, Arch lowered its costs which helped to increase overall operating margins -- something analyst Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co noted.

"The beat was driven by the company’s costs solid cost performance in its Appalachian and PRB (Powder River Basin) segment," he wrote.

In its earnings statement, Arch's President and Chief Executive Officer John Eaves was bullish on the prospects for thermal coal.

"Summer has arrived ... bringing heat, power load and increased coal burn," said President and Chief Executive John Eaves. "With improving coal demand and ongoing supply rationalization, we could end the year with domestic stockpiles below 175 million tons, the level at which we entered 2012."

Excluding restructuring charges to close mines and other one-time items, the quarterly loss per share was 10 cents, the company said, beating analysts' estimates for a loss of 18 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Following a relatively mild winter, electricity demand dropped and stockpiles of coal at power plants rose. In addition, some utilities switched from coal to cheaper natural gas to fuel their plants. As a result, thermal coal prices have slumped some 20 percent this year.

Arch lowered its estimate for metallurgical coal sales to 7.5 million tons this year from the 8.0 million to 8.5 million tons it had expected.

"Global coal prices are currently soft as supply growth has outpaced demand through the first half of 2012," said Eaves.

Arch said global steel production declined month over month in June, particularly in Europe, and steel plant utilization rates in the United States fell below 75 percent in July from 80 percent in April.

But it forecast China and India were on pace to surpass record coal import levels in 2011.

"As global economic growth accelerates, we expect coal markets to rebalance and tighten significantly," said Eaves.

St. Louis-based Arch trimmed its forecast for prices for Powder River basin, Western Bituminous and Appalachian coal, but slightly raised its forecast for Illinois Basin coal.

Shares in Arch were up 12 percent to $5.91 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock fell to its lowest level in more than a decade on Thursday.

The second-quarter loss was $435.5 million, or $2.05 per share, compared with a profit of $6.3 million, or 4 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company has idled coal-face operations at its Dugout Canyon mine in Utah for the first half of 2012 and reduced the workforce at several operations in eastern Kentucky with about 100 layoffs.

Revenues increased 8 percent to $1.1 billion, beating the analysts' estimate of $998 million, despite a 14 percent decline in sales volume compared with the second quarter of 2011.

The company produced 31.5 million tons of coal in the second quarter, down from 35.5 million in the first quarter and 36.7 million in the year-ago second quarter.

Reporting by Steve James and Matt Daily

