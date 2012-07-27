* CEO defends dividend link to gold price

* Says dividend helps control other spending

* Newmont shares drop 6.2 percent

July 27 Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) said on Friday it is committed to linking its stock dividend to the price of gold, even as the mining company posted a 30-percent drop in quarterly profit and cut capital spending.

"We set the dividend policy in ways that we think are sustainable over the longer term," Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien told Wall Street analysts on a conference call.

"It is a policy and, as it suggests, that dividend policy does in fact enforce ... capital spending and other spending requirements to ensure that we can keep the balance," he said.

His comments came in response to a question after Newmont announced a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share, payable on Sept. 28. It said that was a 17-percent increase over the dividend paid a year ago.

O'Brien also noted that the company, the world's second largest gold producer, has increased its dividend four times in the last year since it tied the dividend to the price of gold in an attempt to attract more investors.

Newmont originally used its average realized gold price as the marker, but has now switched to the average London P.M. Fix price for the preceding quarter. The third-quarter 2012 dividend of 35 cents per share was based on the average London P.M. Fix of $1,609 per ounce for the second quarter.

Asked if it was sustainable at a time when mining costs were rising and the company just cut its 2012 capital budget, O'Brien said: "We continue to believe in the dividend policy."

"We continue to watch capital spending, and we will. And we continue to believe that we can balance returns on capital with returns of capital to shareholders to generate true economic value over the short and longer term," he said.

Newmont also lowered its 2012 capital spending budget to a range of $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion, from $3.0 billion to $3.3 billion, due to deferral of development of its Conga project in Peru, which has been a target of local protests.

"We still believe that ... with Conga deferred, we are now actually generating $300 million of additional cash flow this year," O'Brien said.

Newmont's shares were down 6.2 percent at $43.23 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange a day after the company reported a 30-percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

Net earnings fell to $279 million, or 56 cents per share, from $387 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were 59 cents a share.

Sales fell 6 percent to $2.2 billion, said the Denver-based company, which operates mines in Indonesia, Ghana, Peru, Australia and Nevada.

(Reporting by Steve James, Editing by Gary Crosse)

