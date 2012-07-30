* Plane maker reports second quarter earnings on Monday

* Analysts expect tax burden to offset rising E-Jet output

* Weak order flow, slipping backlog overshadow performance

SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian plane maker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) is expected to post a drop in second-quarter profit on Monday, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, as a heavier tax burden offset a surge in commercial plane deliveries.

A scarcity of new jet sales and an order backlog at a six-year low have also overshadowed the strong performance of Embraer's assembly line, say analysts, leading to the stock's 20 percent drop over the past three months. [ID:nL2E8IB5Y1]

"We believe the quarter's good results will not trigger any market reaction on the stock, given ... the deterioration of the company’s backlog," Itaú BBA analysts told clients in a note.

The world's largest maker of regional aircraft may soon have to scale back production significantly, according to JPMorgan analyst Joseph Nadol, given that its backlog of commercial plane orders now amounts to just two years of output.

A fragile global economy and Europe's ongoing debt crisis have depressed new demand for E-Jets, which are facing stiffer competition from Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) and newer Japanese rival Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T).

Embraer's dominance of the regional jet segment until recently had allowed the plane maker to ramp up production, leading to 35 commercial plane deliveries in the second quarter, compared with 25 aircraft a year earlier.

Greater deliveries likely lifted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, to $249 million in the quarter, up 62 percent from a year earlier, the Reuters poll showed.

Still, a currency swing increased tax obligations related to Embraer's dollar-denominated inventories, likely reducing net income to $74 million, 23 percent less than a year earlier.

Brazil's currency, the real, lost 10 percent against the U.S. dollar in the second quarter, which analysts expect to boost Embraer's long-term profitability, as a quarter of its costs and only a tenth of its sales are denominated in reais.

In the shorter run, investors will likely be watching for evidence of a stronger recovery in regional jet demand from U.S. carriers or any changes to Embraer's full-year forecasts, which had suggested commercial jet sales could keep pace with output.

Below are the average estimates of five analysts in dollars:

Q2 2012 Q2 2011 pct chg yr/yr Net income $74 mln $96 mln -23 pct Revenue $1.695 bln $1.358 bln +25 pct EBITDA $249 mln $153 mln +62 pct

(Reporting by Carolina Marcondes; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

