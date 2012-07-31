BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
The number of Brazilian retailers expecting an increase in their sales during Father's Day fell this year, indicating that demand remains weak despite government efforts to trim interest rates and taxes, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday. In a poll conducted recently, Serasa found that 41 percent of the retailers surveyed expect higher sales on that date, compared with 55 percent a year earlier.
Brazilians will observe Father's Day on August 12. Thirty-nine percent of the shop owners surveyed expect sales to remain stable, and 20 percent see sales falling, the company said.
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical, used to make Teflon, that has been linked to cancer and other diseases.