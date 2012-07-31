* Break-up fee only $64 mln if CB&I shareholders vote it down

* Shaw must make certain earnings for deal to happen

* Merger will not close before Feb. 13, 2013

* Shaw down 6 pct below $39; now at 15 pct discount to offer

(Adds analyst estimates for Shaw EBITDA, more merger requirements)

July 31 Shares of Shaw Group Inc SHAW.N on Tuesday slid further below the price implied by a $3 billion takeover offer from Chicago Bridge & Iron Co (CBI.N), as provisions in the merger deal compounded concerns that it could fall through.

CB&I on Monday unveiled an offer of $46 per share - $41 in cash and $5 in CB&I stock at the time, or a premium of 72 percent to Shaw's closing price on Friday. [ID:nL4E8IU3Z6]

But Shaw shares fell 6 percent to below $39 on Tuesday, with analysts noting the relatively low break-up fee of $64 million if CB&I shareholders vote down the deal, as well as a provision requiring Shaw to report earnings of a certain level.

Shaw was trading at a 15 percent discount to the offer, and there are months of uncertainty ahead for holders of both shares since the deal states it will not close before Feb. 13, 2013.

“The merger agreement is pretty weak. There are a lot of conditions for the deal to go through," said King She, special situations analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group. "The issue is still whether CB&I shareholders are going to approve the deal.”

He said another worrisome requirement was for Shaw's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

(EBITDA) to be at least $200 million for the four quarters before the deal closes. “Given Shaw’s history, earnings becomes a focus between now and closing,” he said.

Shaw reported a loss for its fiscal year ended August 2011. Then in the three months ended May 31, excluding its stake in nuclear company Westinghouse, which it is in the process of selling, Shaw made $14.9 million in EBITDA on revenue of $1.6 billion.

It is currently expected to clear the earnings hurdle, based on analysts' estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, with a total of $297 million in EBITDA forecast in the next three quarters.

One arbitrage investor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, also cited the EBITDA provision, the small termination fee if CB&I shareholders vote against the merger, as well as a potential break-up if the deal does not get financing.

Another requirement is that the purchase of Shaw's 20 percent stake in Westinghouse by Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T), an option agreed to last September and expiring next February, go through. [ID:nL3E7K600T]

Shaw must also have at least $800 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of the merger closing date.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr and Steve Orlofsky)

((braden.reddall@thomsonreuters.com; +1 415 677 2543; Reuters Messaging: braden.reddall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SHAWGROUP CB&I/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.