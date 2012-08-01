(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Reynolds Holding

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A loser lawsuit against a Citigroup (C.N) banker should send the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission back to the drawing board. A federal jury cleared Brian Stoker of misleading CDO investors, while also urging the watchdog to bring more financial fraud charges. But quantity isn’t the issue. The SEC has filed over 100 crisis-related suits. What’s too often lacking, as with the Citi example, is a solid case.

No one may have wanted this trial more than the judge, Jed Rakoff. Last year, he bounced Citi’s $285 million settlement over the same hybrid CDO-squared, saying he couldn’t judge the deal’s fairness without an admission of wrongdoing. At the beginning of Stoker’s case, he bubbled about finally getting the chance “to find out what the truth is.”

As it turns out, there was probably no misconduct. Jurors rejected SEC charges that Stoker should have known offering materials he prepared didn’t disclose that the bank had helped pick the risky mortgage securities behind the collateralized debt obligation and then bet against it. In fact, Stoker argued, Ambac Financial Group ABKFQ.PK and other investors were clearly told Citi might short the deal. Banks also typically help select at least some assets underlying a CDO.

In an unusual move, jurors included with their verdict a note encouraging the SEC to keep pursuing the financial industry. The surprising missive reflects public frustration over the failure to hold Wall Street accountable.

The SEC is aware of the sentiment. It has touted the $2.2 billion extracted so far from alleged fraudsters behind the crisis. That amount, though, comes largely from settlements with Bank of America (BAC.N) and other institutions that never admitted wrongdoing. And the agency has been equally eager to publicize Florida pump-and-dump schemes and insider trading actions against sports stars.

So it’s understandable that the SEC would try to make hay with a high-profile trial against a banker. By overreaching, though, it has cost Stoker a small fortune in legal fees while leaving serious egg on the watchdog’s face. Pursuing miscreants more aggressively won’t help until the SEC gets smarter about the fights it picks.

CONTEXT NEWS

- A New York federal jury on July 31 absolved a Citigroup executive of misleading investors about a mortgage-related collateralized debt obligation the bank structured. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had accused Brian Stoker of negligence for not clearly disclosing that Citi had created the $1 billion security while making a $500 million bet that it would fail. Stoker pointed out that the offering documents said the bank might short the CDO and argued that he was being singled out for blame.

- The lawsuit was part of a broader case against the bank over the investment. Last year, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff refused to approve Citigroup’s $285 million settlement with the SEC, saying the bank’s failure to admit or deny wrongdoing made it impossible to tell whether the deal was fair. His decision is on appeal.

