Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' July update to its sector
economic and credit conditions forecast for U.S. public finance indicates that
the slowing economy of the past quarter will be felt by state and local
governments particularly in early-to-mid 2013. The report, "U.S. Public Finance
Economic And Credit Conditions Forecast: Overall Improvement Will Likely Slow
With Some Exceptions," notes that while conditions will still generally improve,
the slower growth will set the tone for governments' fiscal year 2014 budget
processes.
The report also notes that the interpretation of Standard & Poor's forecast for
specific drivers of the state and local government credit climate vary by and
within the various geographic areas, which the report details.
(New York Ratings Team)