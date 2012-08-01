Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' July update to its sector economic and credit conditions forecast for U.S. public finance indicates that the slowing economy of the past quarter will be felt by state and local governments particularly in early-to-mid 2013. The report, "U.S. Public Finance Economic And Credit Conditions Forecast: Overall Improvement Will Likely Slow With Some Exceptions," notes that while conditions will still generally improve, the slower growth will set the tone for governments' fiscal year 2014 budget processes. The report also notes that the interpretation of Standard & Poor's forecast for specific drivers of the state and local government credit climate vary by and within the various geographic areas, which the report details. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)