(Adds share buyback, new board member, details on outlook)

Aug 1 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit but gave a disappointing outlook for the current quarter and upcoming year, as growth of its Keurig coffee cups business slows.

The company also said its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million in stock over the next two years. It further said that Norman Wesley, former chief executive of Fortune Brands, joined its board.

Green Mountain Chief Executive Lawrence Blanford said that as the company grows, the rate of its sales should cool.

"Our sales growth trajectory will understandably moderate from hyper-growth to a level more in line with other successful growth businesses," Blanford said in a statement.

Green Mountain shares, which fell 11 percent after the earnings were announced, later rose 6 percent in after-hours trade.

Green Mountain said net income was $73.3 million, or 46 cents per share, in its fiscal third quarter, ended June 23, up from $56.3 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 52 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $869.2 million, missing analysts' average estimate of $873.3 million.

For fiscal 2012, the company said it now expects earnings of $2.21 to $2.26 per share, down from its prior estimate of $2.40 to $2.50 per share. It expects net sales of $3.79 billion to $3.84 billion, or growth of 43 percent to 45 percent.

It forecast fiscal 2013 earnings of $2.55 to $2.65 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $2.97.

Over the longer term, Green Mountain said it should deliver annual sales growth in the range of 15 percent to 20 percent and earnings growth at a mid-teens percentage rate over the longer term.

Shares were up 6 percent at $19 in after-hours trade.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((martinne.geller@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223-6023; Reuters Messaging: martinne.geller.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GREENMOUNTAIN RESULTS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.