* Q2 EPS ex-items of $1.65 beats Wall St view of 90 cts

* Revenues jump 80 pct to $957 mln

* Shares rally 20 pct after hours

By Matt Daily

Aug 1 First Solar Inc (FSLR.O), the biggest U.S. solar panel maker, posted profits that topped Wall Street forecasts on Wednesday and raised its full-year profit forecast, boosting its shares.

First Solar, like others in the industry, has struggled as solar panel prices have plunged, squeezing profit margins and forcing weaker companies in the United States, Europe and China to shut down plants.

Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar said it ran its manufacturing plants at just 63 percent of capacity during the quarter, but stronger demand would enable it to lift that to 90 percent in the second half of the year.

Still, output of solar panels around the world far exceeded demand, and pricing pressure on panels is likely to continue.

"Despite the growing number of bankruptcies and some consolidation, lean manufacturers continue to maintain existing capacity and in some cases increase supply," new company Chief Executive Jim Hughes told a conference call.

That overcapacity has soured the outlook for the solar companies, prompting investors to avoid solar shares and push them to record lows this year.

The company also said it had won a new 139 megawatt power plant project in Imperial County, California and will begin construction in the third quarter.

STREET BEAT

First Solar's net income rose to $111 million, or $1.27 per share, from $61 million, or 70 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding costs to replace older, faulty panels, and restructuring costs, earnings per share were $1.65, easily beating the 90 cents per share analysts had on average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenues jumped 80 percent to $957 million in the quarter.

It also raised its forecast for full-year earnings per share to a range of $4.20 to $4.70, from its May forecast of $4.00 to $4.50, and increased its sales forecast range to $3.6 billion to $3.9 billion.

Most of the revenue increase would come from sales to third parties, even though the return is lower than from internal sales to the company's power plant construction arm.

First Solar, whose thin-film panels have long been the lowest priced in the industry, has seen its advantage eroded as competitors sharply cut their costs to keep pace with the global drop in selling prices.

Its best performing manufacturing lines were producing panels at 63 cents a watt, a steep 6-cent drop from the first quarter. Including other non-production items, the cost was 72 cents.

First Solar's competitors, including SunPower Corp (SPWR.O), Trina Solar (TSL.N) and Suntech Power Holdings STP.N have benefited from a steep drop in polysilicon prices, the key material used in most solar panels.

First Solar's technology uses cadmium telluride in its panels rather polysilicon.

Shares in First Solar, which had slumped 56 percent so far this year through Wednesday's close, jumped 20 percent in extended trading to $17.75.

(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Richard Chang)

