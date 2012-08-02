Brazilian stocks fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi stopped short of announcing immediate measures to lower borrowing costs for troubled euro zone members. Draghi said the ECB would draw up a mechanism in the coming weeks to make outright purchases to stabilize elevated euro zone borrowing costs.

Among stocks falling in Sao Paulo were shares of Vale , the world's largest iron-ore miner, and Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.11 percent to 55,668.32 shortly after opening.