By Anna Driver

HOUSTON, Aug 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) faces intense pressure to show improved cash flow in its second-quarter earnings and prove it can raise enough to fund its 2012 budget of about $13 billion.

The stakes are especially high as the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas battles a rash of governance and legal issues, low natural gas prices and a 2012 funding gap that analysts estimate at about $10 billion.

"The entire Chesapeake story is likely to be all about making certain the company has adequate sources of capital," Neal Dingmann, analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, said.

To bolster liquidity in the quarter, Chesapeake arranged a $4 billion loan from its investment bankers Goldman Sachs and Jefferies. Chesapeake also raised $2.5 billion from the sale of a stake in its pipeline and processing business and other assets.

The company's free cash flow in the quarter will be a negative $2.1 billion, according to estimates by Deutsche bank analysts. Counting revenue from asset sales but excluding working capital, Deutsche estimates Chesapeake should generate free cash flow of $727 million.

While analysts expect the company to generate enough money with asset sales this year to cover its budget, Chesapeake has also pledged to get its debt load down to $9.5 billion by the end of the year. At the end of the first quarter, Chesapeake had $13 billion in long-term debt.

The company also needs to pay off its Goldman loan, which carries an 8.5 percent interest rate, by the end of the year or the rate will go even higher.

Low gas prices will also likely force the company to write down the value of some of their natural gas assets, as peers Devon (DVN.N) and Anadarko (APC.N) have done.

Ray Deacon, analyst at Brean Murray, said he expects writedowns of $2 billion to $3 billion.

Chesapeake is due to report its second-quarter earnings after the close of regular trading on Monday. Analysts, on average, expect the company to report a profit of 7 cents per share, excluding items, down sharply from 76 cents a share a year earlier.

MERGER MANIA

Chesapeake is selling parts of its more than 15 million acres of drilling inventory to fund its operations, including 1.5 million acres in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. While the deal might not be signed in time for the earnings release, the company will need to provide an update on the auction.

"Investors will be looking for any indications as to how the Permian sales process is going," Bob Brackett, analyst at Bernstein Research, said in a note to clients.

Valuations for Chesapeake's Permian acreage vary widely, with investment bankers at the low end around $3 billion and Wall Street analysts at the high end around $6 billion.

Other properties up for sale include an interest in up to 2 million acres in the Mississippi Lime in Oklahoma and Kansas as well as acreage in Ohio, Michigan, Wyoming and Colorado.

So far this year, Chesapeake said it has raised $6.5 billion through the sale of oil and gas acreage and its midstream business and it's on track to bring in proceeds of up to $14 billion from deals.

CAPEX CUTS?

Two of Chesapeake's largest shareholders, Southeastern Asset Management's Mason Hawkins and Carl Icahn, now control four out of nine seats on the company's board of directors and also approved the selection of ConocoPhillips' former chief executive officer, Archie Dunham, as the company's non-executive chairman.

CEO Aubrey McClendon and the company are under scrutiny by state and federal regulators following several Reuters investigations, including one that showed Chesapeake and a competitor plotted in 2010 to avoid bidding against each other in Michigan land deals. [ID:nL2E8HMF4B]

Hawkins and Icahn have pressed for debt reduction and capital spending cuts, so investors are anxious to see if the new board members who were named in June have had any success reining in McClendon's free-spending ways.

"If they do come out and say we've cut our budget another billion you would see the new board speaking through Aubrey," Mike Breard, analyst at Hodges Capital Management, said.

In the 2012 first quarter, the company told investors its spending would peak in the first quarter and would experience a "significant decrease" in the balance of the year as the company cuts back on drilling for gas in unprofitable basins.

David Dreman, the chairman of Dreman Value Management that owns 1 million Chesapeake shares, said he thought the new board would have announced some big initiatives by now.

"I haven't seen a cost review committee set up. There haven't been even hints of major change," he said.

Last quarter when Chesapeake earnings showed higher spending and disappointed investors, the company's stock dropped 15 percent.

