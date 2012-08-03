(Repeats story that originally ran on Thursday)

* Profit to fall 66 pct vs year earlier, analysts say

* Petrobras output dropped 1.08 pct as crude price fell

* Weaker Brazilian currency seen boosting debt costs

* Missed targets have tested investor confidence

By Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Brazil's state-led oil company, will likely report a slide by two-thirds in second-quarter profit, extending a string of weak quarterly results, after crude prices fell and the Brazilian currency weakened against the dollar, boosting debt costs.

Despite rising sales, Petrobras' net income for the three months ended June 30 is expected to have fallen 66 percent to 3.69 billion reais ($1.80 billion) from 10.94 billion reais a year earlier, according to the average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Profit has been crimped by rising investment, falling oil and gas output and the refusal of the government, the company's controlling shareholder, to let the company raise fuel prices in line with increases in market prices for crude.

"With a stronger dollar having an impact on the debt, imports and crude prices falling, and production smaller, Petrobras' profits will be weak," said Lucas Brendler, oil and gas company analyst at Banco Geracao Futuro which manages about $3 billion of stocks and bonds in Porto Alegre.

Shortages of ethanol, which makes up a fifth of all gasoline blends, and a lack of refinery capacity to meet strong domestic demand for vehicle fuels has also forced Petrobras to import more refined products. The government's curb on retail prices, despite a slight increase it allowed in June, means Petrobras imports at world prices and then sells them at a loss.

Second-quarter profit will fall despite higher sales, the analysts said. Sales are expected to rise 9.05 percent to 67.03 billion reais.

The analysts expect profit to fall 60 percent from the first quarter of 2012.

The higher sales are likely being eroded by weaker operational performance. EBITDA, a measure of a company's ability to generate cash from operations, is expected to fall 5.37 percent to 15.27 billion reais, or 23 percent of sales.

While all nine analysts surveyed expect profit to fall, estimates diverged widely, with $1.91 billion being the lowest net income estimate and $7.9 billion being the highest.

Many analysts and investors have become wary of Petrobras projections after repeated failures of the company to deliver on promises.

The company's preferred shares fell 16 percent in the 12 months ended June 30.

Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster, who took the helm of Brazil's largest company in January, apologized to investors in June for nearly a decade of missed output targets and run-away costs.

At the same time, Foster expanded the world's largest corporate spending plan to $237 billion over five years. Despite investments of nearly $130 million per day, the company's new fields are struggling to replace waning output in older operations.

Foster promised little increase in output before 2015.

Output fell 1.08 percent to 2.58 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent from 2.61 million a year earlier.

At the same time, Petrobras is selling its production for less. Benchmark Brent crude oil LOCc1 fell 7.03 percent to an average of $108.76 a barrel in the quarter from 118.45 a year earlier.

On the non-operational level, the real, Brazil's currency, averaged 1.96 BRBY to the dollar in the second quarter, 18 percent weaker than a year earlier. The weaker real made debt and dollar-linked contracts more expensive.

The decline in crude prices will probably not make up for rising fuel imports in the quarter, Anisa Redman, oil and gas analyst with HSBC in New York, said in a report Wednesday.

By selling fuel in the Brazilian market at a loss, Petrobras' refining division lost 14.45 billion reais ($7.05 billion) in the 12 months ending March 31.

Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, fell 16 percent.

"Bigger gasoline and diesel consumption in the quarter should result in a bigger share of imports, pushing down EBITDA," Paula Kovarsky, oil and gas analyst at Banco Itau BBA, said in a report to investors July 25.

"In addition to the weak operational performance, the result will be hurt by the exchange rate."

Petrobras raised wholesale gasoline 7.83 percent and diesel 3.94 percent on June 25, the first increase allowed in six years. The increase, though, came too late to have significant impact on refining losses or second-quarter earnings. =============================================================== PETROBRAS REVENUE EBITDA EBITDA NET INCOME

(PETR4.SA) MARGIN (%) ================================================================ Q2 2012 (E) 67.0 bln 15.3 bln 22.8 pct 3.7 bln Q2 2011 61.5 bln 16.1 bln 26.3 pct 10.9 bln

(y/y pct) 9.1 pct -5.4 pct n.a. -66.3 pct Q1 2011 66.1 bln 16.5 bln 25.0 pct 9.2 bln

(q/q pct) 1.4 pct -7.6 pct n.a. -60.0 pct ================================================================

($1 = 2.0485 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting By Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)

