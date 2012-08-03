* SEC probing, FINRA on site

* Analyst says problem now one of confidence

* Employees dour, golf clubs in hand

(Recasts with SEC inquiry, background on glitch)

By Edward Krudy

Aug 3 Securities regulators are scrutinizing Knight Capital Group Inc, whose future remained in doubt Friday morning after a massive trading loss left the company hemorrhaging customers and scrambling for fresh capital.

In premarket trading, shares of Knight (KCG.N) were down 8.9 percent at $2.35. A week ago the stock was trading for more than $10 a share.

A software glitch on Wednesday flooded the New York Stock Exchange with unintended orders for dozens of stocks, boosting some shares by more than 100 percent and leaving the largest U.S. retail market maker with huge losses.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is now looking into what happened, in concert with other regulatory authorities, a spokesman said late Thursday. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority also has examiners on-site at the company. [ID:nL2E8J2JQV] [ID:nL2E8J2G36]

For a market already suspicious that the system might be fundamentally broken after 2010's "Flash Crash" and the botched Facebook IPO in May, the troubles at Knight have only added fuel to the fire.

Barclays Capital, in a Friday note, said Knight's problem was now entirely a question of confidence.

"(Ultimately), and in short order, customers need to have confidence to transact with KCG, because without that revenue generation is impaired, and the impact on earnings consequently can make it difficult for the company to retain employees," analyst Roger Freeman wrote.

The mood outside Knight Capital's offices was dour on Friday, as security warned reporters not to harass employees coming in and out.

One staffer, toting a set of golf clubs despite the catastrophe unfolding around him, said, "I don't want to care" when asked how things were going.

Another called the atmosphere at work "quiet, very quiet." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic: Knight's volumes link.reuters.com/gas79s Could Knight happen in Europe? [ID:nL6E8J31PS] Reverse mortgage unit intact [ID:nL2E8J2EAQ] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CUSTOMERS GONE

Things could be quieter still on Friday if Knight does not regain some of the major customers it has already lost.

Several large retail brokerages said Thursday they were routing orders to other market makers. TD Ameritrade AMTD.N, Vanguard Group, Scottrade, E*Trade (ETFC.O), BNY Mellon (BK.N) subsidiary Pershing LLC, Invesco and Fidelity were all shifting orders elsewhere.

Knight has set up a room for potential suitors to examine its books as it seeks financing to remain operational, according to a source familiar with the matter. Concerns have surfaced as to whether the company has adequate capital to maintain its trading volume.

(Additional eporting by Jed Horowitz and Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Sarah Lynch in Washington; writing by David Gaffen and Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Edward Tobin, Lisa Von Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: KNIGHTCAPITAL LOSS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.