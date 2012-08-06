WASHINGTON Aug 6 The New York Stock Exchange NYX.N is in talks with U.S. securities regulators to settle allegations that the exchange violated rules intended to promote fair competition, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation centers on a potential SEC regulation which says an exchange cannot send out data on a private feed to paying clients faster than on public data feeds, these people said.

The settlement is still likely a few months away. An NYSE spokesman was not immediately able to comment on the matter.

(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

