* EPA approval needed for Navistar engine business

* Unclear if fines for noncompliant engines will rise

* Offers buyouts to 6,300 U.S. salaried staffers

* Fitch cuts credit rating two notches

* Shares up 10 percent in afternoon trading

By Scott Malone

Aug 6 Shares of embattled U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) rose 9 percent on Monday after U.S. regulators submitted a final rule allowing the company to continue to sell engines that do not meet U.S. emissions standards.

The company also said it had made buyout offers to 6,300 U.S. staffers -- roughly 30 percent of its headcount -- as it looks for ways to cut costs in the face of an expected third-quarter loss.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Saturday filed for final approval its ruling on a legal mechanism that allows Navistar to continue to sell heavy-duty diesel engines that do not meet current U.S. emissions standards as long as it pays fines.

The EPA declared its move on a U.S. General Services Administration website (r.reuters.com/qef89s) but did not disclose details of the final ruling.

Officials with Navistar, which is currently paying a fine of $1,919 for every engine it sells that does not meet emissions standards, said it believed the move was a hopeful sign for a company that has seen its shares fall about 41 percent this year.

"Navistar is encouraged by the submittal of the final rule to (the Office of Management and Budget) and we hope that it generally mirrors what was in the interim rule," said Navistar spokeswoman Karen Denning.

The interim rule had allowed the company to pay "non-conformance penalties" when it sold engines that did not meet regulatory standards, a move that hurt its profit margins but kept its sales up.

Given that the Lisle, Illinois-based company lost money in the second quarter, and last week warned investors that it expects to book a pretax loss of $80 million to $115 million, excluding special items, for its third-fiscal quarter, which ended in July, the amount of the fines it will need to pay to sell noncompliant engines will be of vital importance, analysts said.

"Any incremental increase will be negative for them, it's just how negative it will be," said Basili Alukos, analyst at Morningstar. "If it's $10,000 an engine, that'll be very difficult for them to handle. If it's less, I think that will be positive."

EPA officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Navistar shares were up $2.22 to $24.61 up 9.9 percent on the New York Stock Exchange in late afternoon trade.

Robert Wertheimer, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners who covers the company, said investors had been concerned about the ruling.

"That's one of the big risks overhanging the stock," Wertheimer said, adding that until the EPA discloses what the final ruling is "I can't see that it's a positive or a negative."

For much of the past year, Navistar has been struggling to win EPA approval of a new diesel engine technology that would lower emissions of nitrogen oxide, a pollutant linked to asthma, without using urea. Last month, Chief Executive Daniel Ustian reversed course and said it would begin using urea, a move that amounted to adopting the dominant technology and one used by rivals including Paccar Inc (PCAR.O) and Volvo AB (VOLVb.ST).

To do that, it will begin selling trucks with engines made by Cummins Inc (CMI.N) early next year.

MAKES BUYOUT OFFERS TO STAFF

Navistar last week made buyout offers to some 6,300 salaried workers that it would consider layoffs as a way of lowering its expenses, Denning also said.

"We have a focus on reducing selling, general and administrative costs to return ourselves to profitability...people are included in that mix, but that will be the last lever we want to pull," spokeswoman Denning said.

She said the offers were made to full-time salaried employees, not hourly production workers, and the company does not expect all those eligible to take the buyout offer.

The company employed 20,800 people worldwide when its last fiscal year ended Oct. 31, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Navistar said on Thursday it had reached a deal with a group of banks to provide it with a $1 billion, five-year loan that the company said would cover its liquidity needs as it reworks its approach on engines.

Credit agency Fitch Ratings on Monday cut its rating on Navistar by two notches to "B-" from "B+," saying the costs of the engine change and slowing demand for trucks would take a toll on the company's finances.

"Results will continue to be pressured by costs to incorporate Cummins emissions technology and...slower growth in demand for trucks," Fitch analysts said in their note downgrading the company. [ID:nWNA2796]

Truckmaker Paccar as well as Cummins have warned investors in recent weeks that demand for trucks was falling in the United States and Europe as a result of economic uncertainty.

North American orders for tractor trailers fell to an estimated 12,900 trucks in July, down from an average of 17,300 per month in the second quarter, according to a preliminary estimate by ACT Research.

About 45 percent of outstanding Navistar shares are now in the hands of three big investors -- asset manager Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N), hedge fund MHR Fund Management and billionaire Carl Icahn. Icahn last year sought to merge Navistar with rival Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), a move Oshkosh shareholders fought off.

Navistar adopted a "poison pill" defense in June intended to keep any investor from acquiring a 15 percent or greater stake in the company.

(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Leslie Gevirtz)

