BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
*=BANK QUALIFIED
(ISSUES $1 MILLION AND OVER)
RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST)
[Aug. 07]
338.73 Washington, WA, GO 10:00 AM
16.99 Washoe County, NV, GO 10:00 AM
364.55 Washington, WA, GO 10:30 AM
24.99 Washoe County, NV, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 85.39 Washington, WA, RE 11:30 AM Aa1 AA+ 23.99 East Bay Reg Pk Dt, CA, GO 12:30 PM Aa1 AA+ AA+2.50 Minnesota, MN, GO 10:30 AM Aa1 AA+ AA+234.00 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:00 AM A1 1.44 Prairie du Chien, WI, GO 11:00 AM
*7.00 Wasco Union HSD, CA, GO 01:00 PM Aaa 12.40 Wauwatosa, WI, GO 11:00 AM
*2.46 West Fork SD #141, AR, GO 11:00 AM
*5.95 Johnstown, NY 10:30 AM
*6.70 Lyle ISD #497, MN, GO 11:30 AM
38.50 Middle Country Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM
1.88 Middle Country Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM Aa1 AA+ AA+422.00 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:30 AM
*5.00 Oyster Bay-E Nowich Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM Aa2 AA- 17.50 Aiken Co Cons SD, SC, GO 11:00 AM A2 *1.37 Bridgewater (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM
*4.29 Brooklyn (Town), CT 11:00 AM
18.00 Deer Pk UFSD, NY 11:00 AM
*10.00 Dickinson County, IA, GO 12:00 PM
*2.55 Fonda-Fultonville SD, NY 11:00 AM
*1.80 Fort Scott, KS, GO 12:00 PM
SP-1+ 27.00 Franklin (Town), MA 11:00 AM
*4.00 Jefferson Co BOCES, NY 11:00 AM
*4.00 Lynbrook UFSD, NY 11:00 AM
*2.58 North Collins Vlg, NY 11:00 AM
AA *8.40 Oregon, OH, GO 11:00 AM
AA- *5.16 Park Ridge Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM
17.50 Port Washington UFSD, NY 11:00 AM
AA- 29.16 Rensselaer County, NY, GO 11:00 AM
AA+ 8.23 Rockville Ctr Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM
AAA 11.23 Southlake, TX, GO 12:00 PM
AAA 11.79 Southlake, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aa3 *1.50 Wilton Fire Dt, NY, GO 11:00 AM
*6.85 Naples Ctrl SD, NY 11:15 AM
*4.00 Albany CSD, NY 11:30 AM
*4.00 Albany CSD, NY 11:30 AM
*4.65 Bronxville UFSD, NY, GO 11:30 AM
11.50 Enfield (Town), CT 11:30 AM
SP-1+ *1.65 Wauseon, OH 11:30 AM
*3.11 Woodbury (Town), CT 11:30 AM
22.80 Albany County, NY 12:00 PM
3.00 Delaware Co BOCES, NY 12:00 PM A1 13.50 St James SD Parish No. 1, LA, GO 07:00 PM
[Aug. 08]
AAA *9.45 Woodinville Wtr Dt, WA, RE 12:00 PM
*2.00 Bloomer, WI, RE 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 10.50 Madison Area Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA *9.90 Champaign, IL, GO 11:15 AM
9.00 Herricks UFSD, NY 10:30 AM A1 A- A+ 43.00 New Haven, CT, GO 10:30 AM Aa1 AAA AAA200.00 NYC Trans Fin Auth, NY, RE 10:45 AM
*3.18 Arcade Vlg, NY 11:00 AM
*4.00 Auburn CSD, NY 11:00 AM
17.81 Clarkstown (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM
*4.27 Corning SD #8, AR, GO 12:00 PM
*1.69 Fort Ann, NY, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AAA AAA10.74 Greenville, SC, GO 11:00 AM
BBB *4.55 Harris Co MUD #396, TX, GO 12:00 PM
*3.50 Hartland Cons Schs, MI 11:00 AM
A *7.19 Hempstead Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM
2.14 Lowell, MA 11:00 AM Aa2 14.35 Middleton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM
*3.30 Montgomery Co MUD #95, TX, GO 12:00 PM
A *8.00 St Charles Par Hosp Svc Dt #1, LA, GO 12:00 PM
A 6.00 St Charles Par Hosp Svc Dt #1, LA, GO 12:00 PM
SP-1+ *2.89 Westborough (Town), MA 11:00 AM
AA+ *4.08 Westborough (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM
A+ *10.00 Greenwood SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM
*8.37 Fort Lee Borough, NJ 11:30 AM Aa1 AAA AAA150.00 NYC Trans Fin Auth, NY, RE 11:30 AM
*1.60 Wilson Vlg, NY 11:30 AM
[Aug. 09]
SP-1+ 17.50 California Statewide Comm, CA 12:15 PM
SP-1+ 17.50 California Statewide Comm, CA 12:30 PM
*6.13 Clarksville SD #17, AR, GO 11:00 AM
10.00 Center Moriches UFSD, NY 10:30 AM
BBB- *1.60 Fort Bend Co MUD #158, TX, GO 11:30 AM A2 6.08 Lancaster ISD, TX, GO 11:30 AM
A+ *1.30 Dartmouth Fire Dist #2, MA, GO 11:00 AM
1.60 Easton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM
*6.28 Easton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM
AA+ *2.62 Hedwig Vlg, TX, GO 12:00 PM
*9.90 Mattituck-Cutchogue UFSD, NY 11:00 AM
21.57 N Syracuse Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM
13.50 New Rochelle CSD, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 *9.69 North Bellmore UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM
*2.21 Park Ridge Borough, NJ 11:00 AM
4.43 Weston (Town), MA 11:00 AM
*2.09 Acton (Town), MA, GO 12:30 PM
*1.59 Commercial Twp, NJ 11:30 AM
*1.55 Connecticut Reg SD #1, CT 11:30 AM
*4.70 North Babylon UFSD, NY 11:30 AM
*1.58 Norfork SD #61, AR, GO 02:00 PM
[Aug. 13]
*5.65 Cedarburg, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 6.55 Moorhead, MN, RE 11:00 AM
*3.00 Rocori Area ISD #750, MN 11:00 AM
3.30 Washington County, WI, GO 11:00 AM
*2.27 Watertown, MN, GO 11:30 AM
*9.50 Abernathy ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM
A+ *9.80 Linn Co USD #346, KS, GO 12:00 PM
6.06 Monticello ISD #882, MN, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 AA+ 25.96 North Richland Hills, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 AA+ 5.66 North Richland Hills, TX, GO 12:00 PM
NR 1.02 Polk County, TX, GO 12:00 PM
*2.44 Westbury UFSD, NY 11:00 AM
5.00 Litchfield ISD #465, MN 12:30 PM
*2.15 Richfield, MN, GO 01:00 PM
