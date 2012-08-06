(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the Chicago Board of Education, IL's (the board or district) $500 million unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds (dedicated revenues), series 2012A. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale the week of Aug. 13. Proceeds are being used to fund school capital projects. Fitch affirms its 'A+' rating on $5.6 billion in outstanding ULTGO debt. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. SECURITY The bonds are payable from pledged state aid revenues, and if insufficient, from unlimited ad valorem taxes levied against all taxable property in the City of Chicago. KEY RATING DRIVERS OUTLOOK REFLECTS FINANCIAL HURDLES The Negative Rating Outlook reflects the significant financial challenges the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) faces in fiscal 2014 as pension costs increase and a highly contentious relationship with its labor unions evolve. Fitch recognizes the district's history of effectively addressing budgetary gaps but believes the upcoming combination of pressures is exceptionally difficult. MODERATE BUT VOLATILE RESERVE LEVELS: The district has historically maintained an adequate level of reserves that somewhat offset concerns about the generally inflexible operating environment. Through a number of non-recurring sources CPS was able to bolster reserves in fiscal 2011 with the expectation of drawing them down in fiscal 2012 and 2013. While results for fiscal 2012 were better than budgeted they included a moderate drawdown, and the fiscal 2013 drawdown is budgeted to be much larger. PENSION WEAKNESS: Weak pension funded ratios were exacerbated by payment deferrals for the teachers' plan in fiscal years 2011 -2013. The city of Chicago plan in which non-teachers participate is even more poorly funded. Other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are similarly underfunded but annual payments are capped at $65 million. LABOR CONFLICT REDUCES FLEXIBILITY: The Chicago Teachers' Union (CTU) has filed a number of suits against the board and has voted to authorize a strike over what it considers unsatisfactory terms of a proposed new multi-year contract. Fitch believes continued litigation and the strike threat indicate an increase in the already high level of discord between the CTU and CPS, which will make the competing goals of managing expenses and improving educational standards difficult to achieve. UNFAVORABLE DEBT POSITION: The district's debt levels are above average with very slow amortization. The current issue's structure further slows amortization and CPS is considering periodic modest restructurings that would delay some principal repayment. CAPITAL PLAN REDUCED: Expectations for future capital spending are way down from prior plans. However, Fitch believes maintenance-related needs may exceed planned spending. ECONOMY RECOVERING SLOWLY: The city of Chicago ('AA-'; Stable Outlook) benefits from a large and diverse economic core whose employment base and housing market are nonetheless under substantial stress. RATING BASED ON ULTGO: Fitch recognizes the strength of the double-barreled pledge and strong coverage from pledged state aid revenue. However, the rating is based on the strength of CPS' ULTGO pledge given the state of Illinois' GO rating of 'A' and the potential continued volatility in appropriated general state aid. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION STRAIN FROM PENSION FUNDING: Further deferrals of pension payments or an inability to accommodate the increase to the annual required contribution (ARC) payment in fiscal 2014 could result in a lowering of the rating. FISCAL 2014 GAP: A rating downgrade might result if CPS is unable to address the large upcoming budget gap without implementing measures that that reduce future financial flexibility, such as further deferral of fixed cost payments. ADVERSE DEVELOPMENTS WITH UNIONS: An unfavorable ruling in a pending or future case involving significant payments to the CTU, or a prolonged strike whose resolution results in a financial obligation to CPS, would put downward pressure on the rating. CREDIT PROFILE CPS served 404,151 students in school year 2011/2012 in a district with approximately 675 schools that is coterminous with the city of Chicago. Enrollment trends are slowly declining and management reports its demographer projects continued declines of about 1% annually. MODERATE BUT VOLATILE RESERVE LEVELS Fiscal 2011 ended with a large operating surplus after transfers of $316 million and a sound unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54) of $521 million or 10.6% of spending. Both the surplus and the balance were much improved from fiscal 2010, which ended with a general fund operating deficit of $102 million and an unreserved balance of 4.1% of spending. While the build-up of reserves provided a sound cushion for the financial pressures to come, it was garnered primarily through non-recurring sources. These included the release of city tax increment funds ($127 million), a debt restructuring ($110 million), pension relief (approximately $400 million per year through fiscal 2013), and federal stimulus funds through the EduJobs program ($100 million, of which $50 million was expended in fiscal 2011). The district projects a drawdown of $110 million in fiscal 2012, resulting in an ending unrestricted general fund balance of $410 million or a still-solid 8.4% of spending. Results reflect continued pension relief, EduJobs funding, and the suspension of a contractual 4% salary increase based on projected financial strain. The CTU recently challenged the suspension. CPS estimates the annual cost of an unfavorable ruling in this latest suit by the CTU at $80 million. Favorably, state aid payment delays had lessened by the end of fiscal 2012 to one month from three. FISCAL 2013 BUDGET SETS UP LARGE GAP FOR FISCAL 2014 The proposed fiscal 2013 budget includes use of all but $61 million in unrestricted reserves to cover a $256 million projected revenue decline (despite a 1.5% property tax increase) and a $36 million increase in spending from the fiscal 2012 budget. The revenue decline largely reflects a drop in state funding, including an decrease in general state aid and a slowdown in payments. The state in 2011 passed a number of reforms affecting education that will likely have an impact on the district's fiscal 2013 budget. These reforms allowed an increase in the school day, raised the vote threshold needed by union members to authorize a strike to 75%, and requires a fact-finding panel to mediate collective bargaining disputes, among other changes. The most recent CTU contract expired on June 30, 2012, and the district has proposed a four-year contract with annual 2% increases. Consistent with this offer, the fiscal 2013 budget assumes a 2% salary increase for CTU members despite a significant increase to the school day. In response to this proposal, CTU voted to authorize a strike, easily exceeding the 75% threshold. The earliest date on which the CTU could strike is August 17, upon 10 days' notice to the board. The fact-finding panel recommended a wage increase of nearly 15% in addition to the board's proposal. The panel's recommendation would have added $240 million to budgeted spending. This estimate is without consideration of the risk that the 4% salary increase for fiscal 2012 that was suspended will be reinstated. Part of the board's response to the fact-finding recommendation is to hire 477 additional teachers to provide the targeted increase in the school day at an estimated cost of $45 million in lieu of the $240 million cost to have existing teachers elongate their workday (neither is included in the proposed budg