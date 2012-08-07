(Updates with details throughout)

By Braden Reddall and Erwin Seba

SAN FRANCISCO/HOUSTON, Aug 6 A fire broke out in the main processing unit at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) large Richmond, California, refinery on Monday evening, spewing large flames and prompting authorities to order nearby residents to remain indoors.

The fire, reported both by local media and in a filing to state regulators, hit the crude distillation at the 245,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant, which represents one-eighth of the state's refining capacity. A lasting outage there could cause a swift rise in gasoline prices across the West Coast.

KTVU-TV reported a large blaze was raging at the refinery sending a plume of black smoke into the air over the San Francisco Bay-area plant.

The Marin Independent Journal reported on line that an official with the Contra Costa County Health Services said the fire, first reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday, was burning in a process unit. It said no injuries have been reported. Nearby residents are being told to shelter in place, an order typically given to prevent the risk of exposure to dangerous chemicals.

The crude distillation unit (CDU) is at the heart of the refining process, converting the crude oil coming into a refinery into intermediate feedstock for all other units. It can take months to repair a CDU at a large plant, during which time operations are typically severely limited.

