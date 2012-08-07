BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Aug 7 Ford Motor Co said Tuesday its 2013 C-Max Hybrid crossover surpassed Toyota Motor Corp's Prius V on fuel economy, with EPA ratings of 47 miles per gallon in the city and on the highway.
The Prius V is rated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at 44 mpg in city driving and 40 mpg on the highway.
The C-Max Hybrid, which goes on sale this fall, has a combined EPA rating of 47 mpg, compared with a combined rating of 42 mpg for the Prius V.
Ford said the 2013 C-Max Hybrid will be priced from $25,995, including shipping. The 2012 Toyota Prius V starts at $27,395, including shipping; prices have not been released for the 2013 model. (Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.