Overview
-- Following delays in implementing budgetary consolidation measures and
a worsening Greek economy, we believe Greece is likely to require additional
financing for 2012 under the EU/International Monetary Fund (IMF) program
(EU/IMF Program).
-- We consider the Greek government will find it difficult to make
further cuts to meet the conditions to secure the next disbursement of the
next tranche of funding from the EU/IMF Program.
-- We are revising the outlook on the long-term ratings on Greece to
negative, reflecting the possibility of a downgrade if Greece fails to secure
the next disbursement of the EU/IMF Program.
-- We are affirming the 'CCC/C' foreign and local currency credit ratings
on Greece.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on the
long-term sovereign credit rating on the Hellenic Republic (Greece) to
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'CCC/C' long- and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings.
Rationale
The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if shortfalls in
Greece's 2012 deficit and arrears targets established under the current
EU/International Monetary Fund (IMF) program (EU/IMF Program) are not met by
new funding or other relief from members of the Troika (the EU, European
Central Bank, and IMF). We see the likelihood of shortfalls, owing to
election-related delays in the implementation of budgetary consolidation
measures for the current year, as well as the worsening trajectory of the
Greek economy. We project GDP will contract by 10%-11% cumulatively during
2012-2013, versus the negative 4%-5% assumed by the EU/IMF Program for
2012-2013.
In our opinion, the deepening contraction in Greek GDP beyond the EU/IMF
Program's assumptions and the related worsening of the fiscal position imply a
high likelihood that Greece will require additional financing of as much as EUR7
billion (3.7% of GDP) for 2012. This takes into account a fiscal deviation of
at least EUR3 billion (1.5% of GDP) and IMF year-end arrears targets, which
imply the need to pay arrears down by about EUR4 billion or 2% of GDP. Our
estimate of additional financing needs could, however, be reduced if arrears
or deficit targets are relaxed.
In the first quarter of 2012, Greek real GDP contracted by 6.5% year on year,
with domestic demand collapsing by nearly 11% over the same period. Assuming a
contraction of 7% during 2012, Greek GDP is likely to be 21% below its 2007
peak by year-end in volume terms, reflecting five consecutive years of
economic depression, during which unemployment has soared from 7.9% to 22.5%.
As a result of this economic weakness, and due to an absence of progress on
tax administration reforms, collection of personal, corporate, and indirect
taxes is well below target for 2012.
The severe liquidity squeeze in the Greek economy is visible in rising public
sector arrears and negative credit and deposit growth. At present, we
understand that public sector arrears amount to approximately EUR6 billion-EUR7
billion, or an estimated 3.0%-3.5% of GDP as the central government and public
companies continue to delay payment to suppliers. We note that under the
EU/IMF Program the government is committed to reducing arrears by EUR4 billion
or just over 2.0% of GDP during the second half of this year. We view the
reduction of arrears as vital to normalize the payments system and regularize
economic activity within the confines of Greece's membership in the Economic
and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone).
The squeeze on liquidity in the private sector is visible in the continuous
contraction of the stock of bank loans and deposits. Eurosystem data indicates
that during June alone Greek resident deposits declined by more than 4% month
on month. This was likely due to capital flight, partially related to
uncertainties ahead of the June 17 elections, and the need to draw down on
savings to meet current expenses. This implies that deposits have declined by
10.3% during the first half of 2012, and by 36% since the end of 2009. Despite
positive base effects, the annual pace of the contraction in credit to Greek
residents is accelerating and has touched 5% in June. Over the past two years,
the total stock of lending to Greek residents has contracted by 12% of GDP.
Without credit returning to the real economy, the perspective for a recovery
in economic activity, employment, and fiscal consolidation continues to be
gloomy.
To convince the EU and IMF to disburse the next critically important loan
tranche in the autumn, we expect that the Greek government will need to
implement the overdue conditionality it has committed to under the EU/IMF
program. This will mean moving ahead with a mixture of further public sector
salary cuts, headcount reductions, pension adjustments, as well as most
probably the elimination of energy subsidies. On the revenue side, the Troika
is likely to require more measurable progress on reorganizing the tax
administration, as well as on collection of the special property tax. We
continue to see major impediments to the full implementation of these
measures, many of which are institutional in nature. Moreover, the fiscal
adjustments, if implemented, will in our view prolong the contraction of the
economy, leading to a further loss of popular support for future fiscal and
structural reforms and hence weakening the new government's already tentative
mandate.
It is our understanding that under the current debt-servicing schedule, the
Greek government is due to make a EUR3.1 billion principal payment on Aug. 20,
2012, to the Eurosystem. Our expectation is that part of this payment can be
funded by tapping local treasury bill markets. In addition, the government has
access to other reserves. An estimated EUR3 billion in cash remains in the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, while the state-owned Deposit and Loans
Fund holds approximately EUR1 billion-EUR2 billion in Green Funds dedicated to
environmental projects. Under Standard & Poor's sovereign criteria, nonpayment
on these obligations would not constitute a default, as the Eurosystem is not
a commercial creditor.
Without more substantial debt relief, we continue to project that Greek net
general government debt to GDP will exceed 170% of GDP by year-end 2013,
which, despite low average interest costs, continues to represent well over 4x
government revenues. This is among the highest of all rated sovereigns. With
nominal GDP set to decline further as the economy deflates to more competitive
real exchange rate levels, this debt burden appears to us to be unsustainably
high.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if deviations from
Greece's 2012 deficit and arrears targets are not met by new funding or other
relief from the Troika. A failure to secure the next disbursement under the
EU/IMF Program or to secure other relief from members of the Troika would
imply an interruption in funding to the Greek government and, via the
Eurosystem, to the Greek banks that in our view would increase the probability
of a domestic payments crisis, potentially pushing Greece out of the
Eurosystem. We believe that such a scenario would lead to a renewed sovereign
default on Greece's remaining commercial debt.
