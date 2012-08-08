(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has raised its long-term rating
to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' on various bonds issued by Washington County Housing &
Redevelopment Authority, Minn. and St. Paul Housing & Redevelopment Authority,
Minn. for HealthEast Care System. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised its
long-term rating to 'BB+' from 'BB' on St. Paul Port Authority, Minn. series
2005-3A lease bonds, issued for HealthEast.
"We raised the ratings to reflect our favorable view of HealthEast's stable
patient utilization and leading market share and steadily improving financial
performance, liquidity, and debt leverage," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Ken Rodgers. "At the same time, the system has demonstrated restraint
in new debt issuance and has recently moderated its capital spending," said
Mr. Rodgers.
Additional credit factors assessed by Standard & Poor's include HealthEast's:
* Slight uptick in the leading east metro (St. Paul) market share, which is
a competitive market;
* Slow and steady improving financial performance;
* Debt service coverage based on maximum annual debt service that has
exceeded 2x for the past two years and shows increased strength at 2.9x
for the nine months ended May 31, 2012;
* Decreased debt leverage and increased liquidity; and
* Decreased capital spending.
While some credit factors such as financial performance, liquidity, and debt
leverage exhibit improvement and thus warrant the higher ratings, they are
still only adequate to support the minimum investment-grade rating for the
senior debt consistent with median ratios for Standard & Poor's 'BBB-' rated
health care systems. According to Standard & Poor's, a higher rating would
require HealthEast to demonstrate marked improvement in these areas in the
future. Additional credit factors that cannot be assessed at this time is a
recent change in senior management as well as the implementation of a new
organization structure effective July 1, 2012.
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that HealthEast's leading
market share, stable patient utilization trend, and improving financial
performance and liquidity should result in credit stability over the next two
years. A higher rating over this period is possible if patient utilization
trends show continued improvement, financial operating and excess margins
increase, days' cash on hand exceeds 100, cash to debt exceeds 65%, and debt
leverage shows further improvement. While not expected, a lower rating over
the same horizon is possible if patient utilization levels decline
significantly, financial performance falters measurably, liquidity declines,
or debt leverage increases.
HealthEast is one of the Twin-Cities leading health care systems.
(New York Ratings Team)