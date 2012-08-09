* Controlled burn-off of crude unit feedstock has stopped

* Small fire broke out Wednesday, but quickly put out

* No timetable for crude unit's return

* Investigators begin probe of Monday's refinery blaze

By Braden Reddall

RICHMOND, Calif., Aug 8 Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 245,000 barrel per day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery is continuing to produce transportation fuel at reduced levels following a blaze on Monday that shut the facility's core crude distillation unit (CDU), a company official said on Wednesday.

A controlled burn-off of feedstock left in the shut CDU ended Wednesday, Mark Ayers, emergency operations director at the second-largest refinery in the state, said at a news conference. A small fire from a leak near the crude unit on Wednesday morning lasted about three minutes, he said.

"There's still a risk a small fire could break out in the lines that are damaged," Ayers said.

He did not say at what level the refinery was producing transportation fuel. No timetable has been set for returning the crude unit to production, but West Coast refined products traders have said they expect it to remain shut for three months for repairs.

"We're still investigating all the damage," Chevron spokeswoman Heather Kulp told the news conference. "Any speculation about the level of damage is just that, speculation."

Only the crude unit is shut, said Kulp, who declined to comment how long the other units would continue to operate while the CDU was closed.

The CDU, the only one of its kind at the refinery, begins the process of turning crude oil into motor fuel in its atmospheric tower, where the fire was centered. It supplies feedstock to all other production units, which are now using feedstock made before the fire.

The fire began at about 6:15 p.m. local time Monday (0115 GMT Tuesday) in a leaking pipe containing diesel. Crews had attempted to make repairs for about 2 and a half hours before the blaze erupted.

PROBE BEGINS

On Tuesday, West Coast wholesale gasoline prices jumped about 25 cents a gallon on news of the fire. A similar blaze earlier this year at BP Plc's (BP.L) Washington state refinery lifted gasoline prices by more than $1 a gallon.

Wholesale gasoline prices retreated 6 cents from Tuesday's highs after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an increase in gasoline inventory on the West Coast last week.

Investigators from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board

(CSB)arrived at the refinery on Wednesday to begin a probe of Monday's blaze.

"The board's concerns are the magnitude of the fire, the potential impact on operations of a major refinery and on the availability of fuels, and the number of members of the public who sought medical attention according to media reports," said CSB spokesman Daniel Horowitz.

The scope of the CSB's investigation will depend on the assessment made by the investigators who arrived on Wednesday.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration

(Cal/OSHA) and the Contra Costa County Health Department Hazardous Materials Office are also investigating the fire.

