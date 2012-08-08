By Anna Louie Sussman

NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. home foreclosures dropped in July for the 22nd straight month as banks repossessed fewer properties, but foreclosure starts rose for the third straight month, RealtyTrac said on Thursday.

Foreclosure actions - which include default notices, scheduled auctions and repossessions - were reported on 191,925 homes, down 3 percent from June, and down 10 percent from July 2011.

Bank repossessions fell on an annual basis for the 21st month in a row, down 1 percent from June and 21 percent from July 2011. Lenders completed foreclosures on 53,654 properties nationwide.

Foreclosure starts increased 6 percent over the year in July. This marks the third month in a row that starts have risen on a year-over-year basis, a trend attributed to a nationwide mortgage settlement in February that provided a standard legal framework for lenders as they resumed foreclosing on borrowers.

Foreclosure starts rose most in several judicial states, in which foreclosures are processed through the court system. On a year-over-year basis, starts more than doubled in Connecticut, and rose by 164 percent in New Jersey and 139 percent in Pennsylvania.

"Recent foreclosure activity patterns vary significantly from state to state," said Daren Blomquist, vice president of RealtyTrac.

"In states like Florida, Illinois and New Jersey, where processing and procedural issues slowed foreclosure activity to a crawl last year, foreclosure numbers continue to rebound off those artificially low levels. But in states like Texas, Arizona and Virginia, where the average time to foreclose is well below the national average of 378 days, foreclosure activity continues on a long-term downward trend."

California led U.S. states in foreclosure activity. One in 325 properties had a foreclosure filing in July, more than double the national average. Nine of the top 20 cities with the highest foreclosure rates are in California.

