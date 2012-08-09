US STOCKS-Wall St to edge down at open; Yellen testimony awaited
* Futures: Dow up 2 pts, S&P down 5 pts, Nasdaq down 9.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Repeats to additional subscribers)
Aug 9 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct) 08/04/12 361,000 368,250 N/A N/A 07/28/12 367,000-R 366,000-R 3,332,000 2.6 07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,279,000-R 2.6 07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6 07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6 06/30/12 376,000 386,250 3,314,000 2.6 06/23/12 388,000 387,250 3,318,000 2.6 06/16/12 392,000 387,500 3,302,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: July 28 from 365,000
Four-Week Average: July 28 from 365,500
Continued Claims: July 21 from 3,272,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 28, the latest period for which data are available:
New York 3,250
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 11 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 28, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Kentucky -4,884
California -4,738
Georgia -2,206
Florida -1,840
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.280 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,580 AUG 4 WEEK FROM 312,646 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,239,100 JULY 28 WEEK FROM 3,246,651 PRIOR WEEK
