(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its underlying rating
(SPUR) to 'BBB' from 'A-' on the Stockton Public Financing Authority, Calif.'s
series 2008 refunding revenue bonds. The outlook is negative.
The rating action reflects our view of Stockton's recent actions, including
its June 28, 2012 filing for protection under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy
Code.
"The negative outlook reflects our view of a potential for additional
diminished creditworthiness as the city navigates the bankruptcy process,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris Morgan.
