Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its underlying rating (SPUR) to 'A+' from 'A' on Galveston, Texas's existing general obligation (GO) debt, some of which were issued by Galveston County Municipal Utility District No.29. The outlook is stable. "The raised rating reflects our view of the city's now stable economy and improved financial position after Hurricane Ike as well as the measures undertaken by officials to put the city in a better position to withstand likely future uncertainties arising from potential natural disasters," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kate Choban. "The rating further reflects our view of the city's moderate overall debt burden as well as its diverse economy and very strong wealth levels," Ms. Choban added. Officials indicate that there are no plans to issue additional GO debt within the next 12 to 18 months. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH USPF Criteria: GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)