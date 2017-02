IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- ENERGY NORTHWEST, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 777,000 Aa1/AA-/AA TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE 08/13 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/15 BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 471,000 A1/A+/A+ CHICAGO UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 08/13 OBLIGATION BONDS (DEDICATED REVENUES) SERIES 2012A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 08/14 CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH WEEK OF 290,530 A1/A+/A+ TEXAS 08/13 /EXP/EXP DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JOINT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012E (AMT) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/16 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC POWER WEEK OF 125,725 // AUTHORITY (A PUBLIC ENTITY 08/13 ORGANIZED UNDER THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA) $79,540M MEAD-ADELANTO PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2012 SERIES A $16,995M MEAD-ADELANTO PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2012 SERIES B (TAXABLE) $23,770M MEAD-PHOENIX PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2012 SERIES A $5,420M MEAD-PHOENIX PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2012 SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: AA-/STABLE; AA-/STABLE (CONFIRMED)

Day of Sale: 08/15 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 122,000 A3/A+/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/16 CITY OF CARMEL, INDIANA WEEK OF 119,245 NR/NR/ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A, 08/13 B (ARROS), C1, C2, C3, SERIES D (TAXABLE) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/16 OHIO AIR QUALITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 100,000 Baa3/BBB-/ AUTHORITY (FIRST ENERGY GENERATION 08/13 CORP) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/14 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 96,385 A1/A+/ HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 08/13 (SPARROW OBLIGATED GROUP) SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2042

Day of Sale: 08/14 JEA WEEK OF 84,705 Aa2/AA-/AA- ST. JOHNS RIVER POWER PARK SYSTEM 08/13 /EXP/ REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS ISSUE TWO, SERIES TWENTY FIVE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/16 SEMITROPIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 84,200 NR/A+/AA- REVENUE BONDS 08/13 TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 08/16 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 80,305 Baa3/NR/NR AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 08/13 ENERGY FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (UMM ENERGY PARTNERS, LLC PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2029-2043

Day of Sale: 08/14 NEW MEXICO HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT LOAN WEEK OF 75,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- COUNCIL HOSPITAL SYSTEM REVENUE 08/13 BONDS PRESBYTERIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES SERIES 2012A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 08/15 ALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 71,200 Aa2/AA/ TEXAS 08/13 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/14 COUNTY OF NORTHAMPTON WEEK OF 70,345 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 08/13 $ 9,370M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2012 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $60,975M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2012 (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 08/16 CITY OF SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 69,405 Aa1/AA/ WATER REVENUE BONDS 08/13 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2032 TERM: 2037

Day of Sale: 08/14 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 59,900 NR/AA+/ AUTHORITY 08/13 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM CLASS 1 BONDS 2012 SERIES B1, B2 AND B3 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/14 NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DELAWARE WEEK OF 55,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/14 ALACHUA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 54,205 NR/NR/ HEALTH FACILITIES CCRC 08/13 (UF OF FLORIDA PROJECT) 12A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2047

Day of Sale: 08/15 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 53,645 A2// AGENCY 08/13 REVENUE BONDS NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2012 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/16 CITY OF BEAUMONT, TEXAS WEEK OF 48,170 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 08/13 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2 SERIES 03/01/2015-2018; 2026-2033

AND 03/01/2014-2039

Day of Sale: 08/13 CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 41,435 Aa1/AA/ AUTHORITY 08/13 REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA), SERIES 2012A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York UPPER TRINITY REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 38,675 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/13 REGIONAL TREATED WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2037 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 08/15 NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC FINANCE WEEK OF 36,845 Aaa/NR/ AUTHORITY 08/13 ST REVOLVING FUND GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032

Day of Sale: 08/15 CORNWALL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 33,380 Aa3// NEW YORK 08/13 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/14 WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 32,400 /A-/ COUNTY OF GLOUCESTER, NEW JERSEY 08/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/15 WENTZVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 32,320 // MISSOURI, LEASE PARTICIPATION 08/13 CERTIFICATES SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/16 FORT WORTH TEXAS, WATER AND SEWER WEEK OF 32,065 Aa1/AA/AA+ SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/13 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/16 BEAVER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 28,525 Baa3/BBB-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 08/13 (BEAVER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2008-A (NON-AMT) (FIRSTENERGY GENERATION PROJECT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/15 STATE OF TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION