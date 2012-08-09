* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade

* Chevron says no estimate of CDU's return available

* Lengthy shutdown dry up Calif fuel exports -Alon

HOUSTON, Aug 9 One to three months is the preliminary estimate on how long it will take to repair the fire-damaged central crude oil refining unit at California’s second largest refinery, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Thursday.

Crude distillation unit No. 4 (CDU) at Chevron Corp’s (CVX.N) 245,000 barrel per day San Francisco Bay area refinery in Richmond, California, was shut by a Monday night fire that burned for six hours after erupting on a pipe leaking a substance similar to diesel, according to the company.

A Chevron spokesman on Thursday said there was no estimate available for when the CDU would resume production.

All other units at the refinery continue to operate, making gasoline, diesel and jet fuel at reduced levels, Chevron spokesman Sean Comey said. West Coast refined products traders said the refinery’s fuel production was at least 50 percent of capacity. Comey declined discuss the refinery’s output.

“We’re meeting 100 percent of our clients’ demand for gasoline,” he said.

Gasoline prices in the San Francisco wholesale spot market rose 5 cents on Thursday to a 40-cent premium over September NYMEX RBOB gasoline, a new high for the week.

Monday’s fire damaged the atmospheric tower on the CDU, the unit that begins converting crude oil to motor fuel at the refinery, and the only one at the plant. The CDU makes feedstock for all other units at the refinery.

The other units can remain in operation as long as Chevron is willing to obtain intermediate feedstocks for those units. Comey declined to say if the subsidiary production units were operating with feedstock on-hand or purchased from other producers.

A more detailed estimate of repairs is expected once Chevron workers are able to get to the atmospheric tower, which was the focal point of the fire.

An order by California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal/OSHA) prevents access to that part of the CDU until Chevron develops a plan for safe access to fire-damaged areas. That plan should be complete within days.

Monday night’s blaze sent 949 area residents to an area hospital complaining of respiratory problems and eye irritation among other symptoms.

Analysts have speculated about how long the refinery could be partially shut or operate at reduced rates.

During Alon USA Energy Inc's (ALJ.N) second-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Sankey asked executives how they thought California gasoline markets would react to a six-month refinery outage -- though the entire Richmond plant wasn't shut down -- with reduced operating rates for a year.

Alan Moret, senior vice president of supply, said the West Coast had faced "shortages of significant magnitude in the past," and that such an extended outage with operations at reduced rates for even longer could see the region switch from exporting gasoline to importing it.

"Clearly, I would be speculating on whether this is going to happen of that magnitude. But these stocks can come into the West Coast and, obviously, the West Coast exports some products today. You would expect those exports to disappear."

