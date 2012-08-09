* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
* Chevron says no estimate of CDU's return available
* Lengthy shutdown dry up Calif fuel exports -Alon
(Adds details throughout)
HOUSTON, Aug 9 One to three months is the
preliminary estimate on how long it will take to repair the
fire-damaged central crude oil refining unit at California’s
second largest refinery, sources familiar with refinery
operations said on Thursday.
Crude distillation unit No. 4 (CDU) at Chevron Corp’s
(CVX.N) 245,000 barrel per day San Francisco Bay area refinery
in Richmond, California, was shut by a Monday night fire that
burned for six hours after erupting on a pipe leaking a
substance similar to diesel, according to the company.
A Chevron spokesman on Thursday said there was no estimate
available for when the CDU would resume production.
All other units at the refinery continue to operate, making
gasoline, diesel and jet fuel at reduced levels, Chevron
spokesman Sean Comey said. West Coast refined products traders
said the refinery’s fuel production was at least 50 percent of
capacity. Comey declined discuss the refinery’s output.
“We’re meeting 100 percent of our clients’ demand for
gasoline,” he said.
Gasoline prices in the San Francisco wholesale spot market
rose 5 cents on Thursday to a 40-cent premium over September
NYMEX RBOB gasoline, a new high for the week.
Monday’s fire damaged the atmospheric tower on the CDU, the
unit that begins converting crude oil to motor fuel at the
refinery, and the only one at the plant. The CDU makes feedstock
for all other units at the refinery.
The other units can remain in operation as long as Chevron
is willing to obtain intermediate feedstocks for those units.
Comey declined to say if the subsidiary production units were
operating with feedstock on-hand or purchased from other
producers.
A more detailed estimate of repairs is expected once Chevron
workers are able to get to the atmospheric tower, which was the
focal point of the fire.
An order by California’s Occupational Safety and Health
Administration (Cal/OSHA) prevents access to that part of the
CDU until Chevron develops a plan for safe access to
fire-damaged areas. That plan should be complete within days.
Monday night’s blaze sent 949 area residents to an area
hospital complaining of respiratory problems and eye irritation
among other symptoms.
Analysts have speculated about how long the refinery could
be partially shut or operate at reduced rates.
During Alon USA Energy Inc's (ALJ.N) second-quarter earnings
conference call on Thursday, Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Sankey
asked executives how they thought California gasoline markets
would react to a six-month refinery outage -- though the entire
Richmond plant wasn't shut down -- with reduced operating rates
for a year.
Alan Moret, senior vice president of supply, said the West
Coast had faced "shortages of significant magnitude in the
past," and that such an extended outage with operations at
reduced rates for even longer could see the region switch from
exporting gasoline to importing it.
"Clearly, I would be speculating on whether this is going to
happen of that magnitude. But these stocks can come into the
West Coast and, obviously, the West Coast exports some products
today. You would expect those exports to disappear."
(Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)
((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com)(713 210 8508)(Reuters
Messaging: erwin.seba.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: REFINERY OPERATIONS/CHEVRON RICHMOND
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.