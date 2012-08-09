By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY Aug 9 The Mexican government
suspended work at 32 small coal mines in the northern state of
Coahuila on Thursday on safety concerns after 13 coal miners
died in explosions in the last three weeks.
Binsa, the operator of the mines, has 30 days to improve
working conditions or face having its mining licenses revoked,
an economy ministry spokesman said.
Coal mining is a major industry in Coahuila, where men have
worked the largely unregulated small mines that dot the state
for more than a century.
A 2006 methane explosion at the much larger Piedras Negras
mine in the same state, owned by Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX),
killed 65 miners.
More recently, two separate explosions within the last three
weeks led to the deaths of 13 more Coahuila coal miners.
Binsa also ran a Coahuila coal mine in which 14 miners died
in 2011. The company could not immediately be reached for
comment.
