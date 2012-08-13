Aug 12 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent
of American Airlines, is in the middle of reviewing strategic
options that include a merger and will likely make a decision
with weeks, according to an interview with the company's chief
executive, which was published on the Financial Times' website
on Sunday.
"It's probably even a matter of weeks," the Financial Times
cited AMR CEO Tom Horton as saying on the question of when a
decision on a merger would come. "We're in the middle of that
right now."
The third-largest U.S. carrier has begun to review strategic
alternatives, including a merger with US Airways Group Inc
, to determine whether merging with a rival will generate
more in recoveries for American's creditors than going it alone.
AMR told its staff last month it had sent a non-disclosure
agreement to US Airways for its review of a possible merger and
that it had also dispatched similar agreements to other
potential merger parties.
AMR filed for bankruptcy in November 2011, citing untenable
labor costs. It won court approval last month to extend through
Dec. 28 its exclusive right to present a plan to emerge from
bankruptcy.
"It may be an attractive option under the right
circumstances," the Financial Times quoted Horton as saying on
the possibility of merging with US Airways. "Our view (earlier
this year) was not that that combination was unwise. It was that
that was not the right time to discuss it."
Horton added that there were potentially meaningful revenue
synergies from a combination with US Airways, but stressed that
other combinations would be considered and that remaining
independent was also an option, according to the interview.
The AMR CEO was clear that after any merger, his airline
would remain part of oneworld, the airline code-sharing alliance
centered on International Airlines Group, the parent of
British Airways. US Airways is a member of Star Alliance, led by
United Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa AG.
IAG said on Sunday it may consider taking a stake in
American Airlines if American welcomed such a move.