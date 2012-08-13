Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative
on San Francisco Unified School District, Calif.'s general obligation bonds.
Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'AA-' long-term rating on the bonds.
"The outlook revision reflects our view of the district's fiscal 2013 adopted
budget, which anticipates a general fund operating deficit of 6% of
expenditures and, we believe, represents a structural operating imbalance,
that, if not addressed would significantly reduce the district's financial
position," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris Morgan.
The rating reflects our view of the district's:
* Underlying economic base that is central to the San Francisco Bay Area;
* Resilient assessed value and high-to-extremely-high wealth and income
* indicators;
* Strong financial position as of fiscal year 2012 (unaudited); and
* Multiple revenue streams that are not common among other districts in the
* state, reflecting a pattern of strong voter support.
