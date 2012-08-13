Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative on San Francisco Unified School District, Calif.'s general obligation bonds. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'AA-' long-term rating on the bonds. "The outlook revision reflects our view of the district's fiscal 2013 adopted budget, which anticipates a general fund operating deficit of 6% of expenditures and, we believe, represents a structural operating imbalance, that, if not addressed would significantly reduce the district's financial position," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris Morgan. The rating reflects our view of the district's:

* Underlying economic base that is central to the San Francisco Bay Area;

* Resilient assessed value and high-to-extremely-high wealth and income

* indicators;

* Strong financial position as of fiscal year 2012 (unaudited); and

* Multiple revenue streams that are not common among other districts in the

state, reflecting a pattern of strong voter support.