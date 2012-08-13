Aug 13 - Median ratios for U.S. not-for-profit health care systems and
stand-alone hospitals were stable in fiscal 2011, Standard & Poor's Rating
Services said today in two reports.
The median trends highlight management's continued focus on improving the
balance sheet and, to the extent possible, the income statement, to increase
their flexibility in preparation for expected changes in health care delivery
and financing in the next few years. However, the ratios may have peaked and
could decline slightly in 2012 and in 2013 as industry pressures grow, according
to Standard & Poor's.
"In fact, the first half of 2012 has been somewhat difficult for many providers,
with various factors pressuring results, including declining inpatient volumes,
increased expenditures related to health reform readiness such as information
technology, and the continued escalation of physician employment," Standard &
Poor's said.
For more information on the median ratios reports, see "U.S. Not-For-Profit
Health Care System Ratios: Stability In Fiscal 2011 Gives Providers A Firm
Foundation To Face Industry Changes," and "U.S. Not-For-Profit Stand-Alone
Hospital Ratios: Providers Confront A Difficult Road After A Stable Ride In
2011".
Median ratios offer a snapshot of the financial position of all rated providers
and help in credit comparisons across rating categories. In addition, tracking
median ratios over time allows for a clearer understanding of industrywide
trends and provides a tool to better assess the sector's future credit quality.
