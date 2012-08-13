Aug 13 - In the late 1990s and early 2000s, U.S. states passed a number of
flow control and environmental laws that created demand in the municipal solid
waste sector for new facilities or updates to existing facilities to comply with
the new standards. The result was a high volume of municipal bond issuance to
finance these projects. Since then, project activity for U.S. municipal solid
waste systems has slowed, and municipal bond issuance for the sector has abated
in turn.
Currently, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintains ratings on municipal
bonds from 53 solid waste systems in the U.S., all of which are investment-grade
and within the 'AA' and 'A' categories.
In a report published today, titled "Assessing U.S. Municipal Solid Waste
Systems' Credit Quality Means Looking Beyond The Numbers," Standard & Poor's
discusses credit quality for U.S. solid waste systems, which derives in large
part from several key financial metrics, chief among them liquidity and debt
service coverage. The report notes that although these two metrics have a strong
bearing on the ratings we assign, qualitative factors also influence our credit
assessments of these systems.
"When assigning a bond rating, we take into account a multitude of factors, both
qualitative and quantitative," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Corey
Friedman. "We believe a thorough examination of the quantitative information
sheds light on an individual issuer's strengths and weaknesses relative to its
peers'," he added.
