Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on its 'AA-' rating on Egg Harbor Township, N.J.'s general obligation (GO) debt to negative from stable. The outlook revision reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the township's recent operating deficits that significantly reduced current fund reserves to, what Standard & Poor's considers, just-adequate levels in fiscal 2011 from very strong levels. At the same time, the rating service assigned its 'AA-' rating and negative outlook to the township's $7.8 million series 2012 GO bonds and affirmed its 'AA-' rating on the township's existing GO debt. "Should the township return to structural balance and begin to restore reserves to previous levels, we could revise the outlook to stable within the outlook's two-year period," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nicole Ridberg. "Conversely, management's failure to maintain, what we regard as, adequate reserves and restore balanced operations could lead to our lowering the rating within the outlook's two-year period." The rating reflects Standard & Poor's opinion of the township's:  Growing local economy with access to Atlantic City for additional  employment opportunities,  Sizable property tax base with very strong wealth and income, and  Moderate debt with limited additional capital needs. Despite what the rating service considers the township's strong fundamentals, finances have weakened following four years of operating deficits; reserves and liquidity, however, remain, in Standard & Poor's opinion, adequate. The township's full-faith-and-credit GO pledge secures the bonds. Standard & Poor's understands officials intend to use bond proceeds to finance various capital projects. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH  USPF Criteria: GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006   USPF Criteria: Key General Obligation Ratio Credit Ranges - Analysis Vs.  Reality, April 2, 2008  Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.