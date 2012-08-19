NEW YORK Aug 19 The Swatch Group SA
has room to grow with its strong presence in emerging markets, a
stable home currency and a possible consolidation of the watch
industry, Barron's financial weekly reported on Sunday.
Analysts at Nomura, citing reduced supplies to rivals and
success of Swatch boutiques, believe the stock could rise to 500
Swiss francs in a year, Barron's said. Swatch closed at 407.60
Swiss francs on Friday. The company's shares are up 16 percent
this year.
The world No. 1 watchmaker has reason to believe that the
$20 million a year paid for Olympic sponsorship was well spent
at London 2012, Barron's said. Swatch is parent of the Omega
brand that is the official timekeeper of the Olympics.
Barron's quoted Wintergreen Fund Inc portfolio
manager David Winters as saying that "Swatch is in a position to
go from strength to strength. It's a great company."
Wintergreen has nearly 5 percent of its portfolio invested
in the company, the report said.